Sunderland graphic designer Darren Timby has revealed his latest screw art design which is a 6 foot by 3 foot recreation of a classic photograph of none other than the Fab Four themselves, The Beatles.

The 24,000 screw recreation of John, Paul, Ringo and George was completed last week and weighs in at seven stone in weight.

He appeared this morning (September 14) on the national BBC Breakfast Show where he discussed his latest creation.

Darren Timby with his latest screw art creation of the Fab Four. | Darren Timby

Speaking to the Echo, Darren, 43, said: “I’ve always liked the The Beatles. They are such an iconic band . Whenever I create my screw art pieces I like to listen to the music of the people in the piece.

“This time my neighbour Gary Lamb loaned me his LP player and his late father’s Beatles’ collection which I played as I put the piece together.

“It was a real honour to be able to do this.”

Whilst the image was created from a “historic photograph” of the band, Darren added his own additions to the piece.

The Beatles image was created from 24,000 screws. | Darren Timby

He said: “I also included two classic 1960s microphones, Ringo with the drum sticks, and a classic Gibson guitar headstock.

“The piece was also a next level challenge for me as it’s the first piece which includes four subjects.”

Darren used a mix of only zinc, gold-coloured and black screws to create the striking design.

The companies JT Dove and Nordstrom Timber sponsored the materials used in the recreation, including the screws and timber for the framework of the canvas. Darren has created an array of screw art designs covering other icons of music including Elvis, Freddie Mercury and David Bowie.

Last month he unveiled a recreation of classic image of Oasis after the Gallagher brothers announced the band was getting back together.

Darren said his screw artworks, including his latest creation of The Beatles, are going to be going on display at the soon to be reopened The 3 Stories pub.

All Darren’s creations are up for sale and you can contact him via his Facebook page.