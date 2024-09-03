Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oasis fan and artist Darren Timby has been showcasing his giant screw art masterpiece of Liam and Noel Gallagher as the iconic 90s band have announced they will be getting back together for a reunion tour next year (2025).

Last week saw the the eagerly awaited announcement that the legendary band will be getting back together to play 17 gigs across the UK and Republic of Ireland.

On Saturday (August 31) the concerts sold out in less than 12 hours and fans young and old will now once again be able to hear the Gallagher brothers play live and sing along to anthems such as Rock and Roll Star, Cigarettes and Alcohol, Live for Ever and Don’t Look Back in Anger.

Darren Timby with his screw art portrait of Liam and Noel Gallagher. | sn

To mark the announcement, Darren, who lives in Roker, has been showcasing his recreation of a famous 90s image of the brothers which is made from 13,500 screws and measures two metres long by one metre high and weighs in at a hefty six stone.

Darren, 43, said: “I was a teenager when Oasis were making their mark and they are my favourite band from the 90s.

“I’ve always been a big Oasis fan and have all their original CDs and singles, including the B-sides.

“I went to the gig at the Stadium of Light in 2009 and I also have DVDs of their other concerts, including Knebworth in 1996.”

Darren Timby spent 120 hours creating the piece. | sn

Entitled ‘Live for Ever’ - after one of the band’s iconic hits - Darren feels the stunning piece of art encapsulates the hope than many fans had held that the band would one day get back together.

He said: “For me they were the band of that era and when the rumours started to circulate online of them reuniting, like all Oasis fans, I was really excited.

“I went with the name as it represents the band being immortalised in art and with them getting back together it has never bee more pertinent.

“I initially created the piece in the hope the band would one day reform and to see they now have is absolutely brilliant.”

The creation of the piece allowed Darren to travel back in time and relive some of the songs of his youth.

He said: “From concept to completion it took about 120 hours of work.

“Working on the piece allowed me to go back to being a teenager and I spent the time listening to my favourite Oasis songs including Round Are Way, D'Yer Wanna Be a Spaceman, Columbia and Acquiesce.”

Like millions of fans, Darren missed out on a ticket, but is still planning on travelling to the Manchester concerts in Heaton Park to showcase the piece.

Darren is planning on showcasing the 'Live for Ever' piece at the Heaton Park gigs in Manchester. | sn

He said: “I queued online for hours, but I was unable to get a ticket. I’m still planning on travelling to Manchester for the Heaton Park gigs to showcase the piece for the fans to see outside of the venue.

“Like many fans, I’m also hoping they announce some further dates so I can get a ticket to see them.

“I’ve tagged Liam into my video of the piece on social media in the hope he might respond. I’ve also been contacted by the definitely Maybe Bar in Bolton who are interested in displaying the piece.” Darren has captured other iconic artists in screw art, including Elvis, Freddie Mercury and David Bowie.

His most recent creation captured SAFC legend Kevin Phillips receiving the European Golden Boot.

Darren’s artworks are sponsored by JT Dove Building and Plumbing Materials and Nordstrom Timbers who provide the materials to bring the creations to life.

Commenting on the Oasis piece, JT Dove Building and Plumbing Materials assistant manager Kevin Bute said: “When you stare at the creation, it's a proper Wonderwall.” All Darren's artworks are available to purchase or display, with people able to register an interest via his Facebook page.