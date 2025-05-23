Sunderland refuse workers threaten strike action over waste bag search dispute

Refuse workers at Pallion Recycling Centre are threatening strike action after what they say is a directive from company bosses to open bagged waste to search for recyclable materials.

The GMB Union say their members who work at the site have have raised multiple safety concerns, including the lack of proper protection from the risk of needles and dangerous chemicals.

Suez Recycling and Recovery UK Limited, who operate the Pallion plant, dispute that they have asked employees to search waste bags.

However GMB representative Thomas Albrighton said: “What the lads at Pallion are being asked to do is completely unacceptable.

“Bosses have put profits above the wellbeing of the workforce - they've been forced into a strike vote to protect their own health and safety.

“If the site managers think this is such a good idea, they should get their own hands dirty and take a shift on the frontline, splitting bags and searching rubbish.

“GMB won't stand by whilst our members are being put at risk. It's time for Sunderland leaders to step in and stop this proposal.”

The union has also launched a petition against the directive which claims the practice of searching rubbish bags would put workers at risk and is also an invasion of privacy .

However a SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK spokesperson said: “We have been notified of the ballot for strike action at Pallion Household Waste and Recycling Centre (HWRC) by the GMB Union, relating to ‘bag splitting’ as well as the introduction of bodycams for staff.

“In partnership with Sunderland City Council, we are working to improve recycling rates at the Household Waste and Recycling Centre HWRC.

“We are reviewing different measures that have been successful and in place for some time across other SUEZ sites and we have discussed some of these with our staff.

“While ‘bag splitting’ is widely used across the industry, the specific measures being proposed at Pallion HWRC are still under discussion and do not require staff to either split bags or search through any waste, therefore the term ‘bag splitting’ in this instance is inaccurate.

“We have discussed this with our staff and with GMB, who are also balloting for strike action on the proposed introduction of bodycams for staff.

“These have been progressively rolled out across SUEZ sites since 2021 and are specifically intended to enhance staff safety and wellbeing, and form part of our HWRC Minimum Standard Safe Working Procedures.

“We highly value our staff and are proud of the service they provide to the local community. We remain fully committed to their health and safety, and we will continue to engage with our staff and GMB to ensure any concerns raised by their members are addressed.”

A spokesperson from Sunderland City Council added: “Suez Recycling and Recovery UK Limited are the operator and employer at the Pallion HWRC. We’re aware of the concerns raised from a contract management view.

“Suez have advised there are no expectations for any “bag splitting” - measures that require staff to split bags or search through any waste.

“They have also assured us that staff health and safety remains their priority.”

Union members are now voting on whether to take strike action with the ballot set to close on Friday May 30. Any subsequent industrial action would then take place in June.

The Pallion site is owned by the company Suez Recycling and Recovery UK Limited which specialises in waste management, including waste water.