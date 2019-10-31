Sunderland pub's heartfelt thank you following devastating fire at The Wolsey

The owners have thanked 'brave' firefighters

Flames tore through the first floor of the popular pub in the early hours of Wednesday, October 30.

Messages of support have since flooded in for the landlords and staff at the pub – which will be closed for the ‘foreseeable future’.

The fire started on the first floor

Owners Bob and Julie Klein said: “We would like to say a heartfelt thank you to the person who called the fire brigade, you won’t believe just how much worse it would have been even 10 minutes later.

"Thank you to the fire brigade who were absolutely fantastic and who we can’t praise highly enough for their brave efforts.

“To all of our amazing customers who have sent kind comments and offers of help. We are really touched by your kind thoughts and hope to see you all when we are up and running.”

They also thanked their suppliers and licencees as well as the man who alerted them to the fire at 4am.

Support has flooded in by customers and the wider Sunderland community following the devastating fire – with many wishing the owners well and eagerly await a Sunday carvery when the pub reopens.

Here’s what Echo readers have said:

John Armstrong: “I'm gutted about this. Lovely staff always make people feel welcome, owner is a lovely bloke. Food is out of this world.”

Ann Watson: “Glad nobody was hurt and I hope it’s up and running soon love my Fridays there with my sister. We have loads of Wolsey friends.”

Sharon Butler: “What a shame, terrible news, just so glad all of you are OK.”

Lynne Veitch: “What a shame. Lovely pub. Glad everyone’s OK. Hope to see you open again soon.”

Sharon Deehan: “Hope you're back to business soon, always a fabulous service, I’ve found all the staff to be super friendly.”