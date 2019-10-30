Fire crews investigate cause of blaze at The Wolsey Pub in Roker which destroyed first floor of the building

Owners of The Wolsey pub, on Millem Terrace, took to social media to tell loyal customers that the pub would be closed for the ‘foreseeable future’ following the blaze.

No one was injured in the fire but there were initial fears that someone may have been inside the building and brave firefighters carried out a full search as smoke plumes overwhelmed the pub.

In a statement posted on Facebook, a spokesman for the pub said: "To all our customers, we will be closed for the foreseeable future due to a fire. No one hurt, thank god.”

The Wolsey, Sunderland, was hit by a fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning

An investigation will begin to determine the cause of the fire.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire at 3.45am on Wednesday, October 30.

Six firefighters wearing breathing apparatus scoured the large property to ensure nobody was in the building – as they were unable to confirm if anybody lived in the upstairs accommodation above the pub.

The fire, which is believed to have started in one upstairs room and spread to another, caused significant fire damage to both rooms.

One fire engine outside the pub. Picture by Kev Wilson

There is also ‘considerable’ smoke damage throughout the first floor and in the pub below.

Group manager, Richard Rickaby, said: "When crews arrived at the scene, the pub was locked and crews had to force entry.

"The fire was on the first floor and we were unable, at first, to confirm that nobody was living in the upstairs accommodation.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus searched the area and were able to confirm no one was in the property. We later confirmed no one was living there.

Owners say the pub will be closed for the 'foreseeable future'

"It was quite a difficult because it was all secure and we had to gain entry and locate how to reach the first floor - which was through a door behind the bar.

"The premises was fully smoked out and six firefighters carried out a search and locate."

At it’s peak five engines and 22 firefighters were at the scene – including engines from Sunderland Central, South Shields, Marley Park and two crews from North Moor.