Sunderland primary school's appeal to help refugees fleeing war in Ukraine

English Martyrs RC Primary in Redcar Road has a number of Polish pupils. Kasia Posnik’s ten-year-old son Matty Wolak attends the school and she approached head Paula Cornell for help.

Kasia and sister Monika Skibinska are collecting supplies which will then be handed on to the Polish community centre in Newcastle in order to be transported out to the East European country.

Watch: Sunderland's landmarks lit up in solidarity with Ukraine

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have headed for Poland since the country opened its borders to refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion.

English Martyrs sent a letter home with pupils and the first donations of food, nappies, sanitary protection and toiletries arrived the very next day.

The school has put together a team of pupils from different year groups to help: “We had an assembly about it this morning and we sent a letter home to parents,” said Mrs Cornell.

She had not been surprised by the reaction: “We have had overwhelming support from the local community, who are always keen to help,” she said.

Members of the school team with just some of the donations already received

"Our school community is always wonderful, they always pull together and are keen to support us in any way they can."

The school, which is part of the Bishop Chadwick Education Trust, is accepting donations from anyone, not just members of its own community and appealing for any items which can help people survive in cold weather while they wait to cross into Poland.

Particularly needed are medical supplies, nappies and sanitary items, blankets, sleeping bags and thermal clothing, as well as batteries and torches. Anyone who can help transport goods to Poland is also being urged to get in touch.

and with headteacher Paula Cornell (centre) with Monika Skibinska (left) and Kasia Posnik

"There is a large queue before people even get to the border,” explained Monika.

"Sometimes people have to spend 24 hours out there.”

As well as helping refugees, Polish volunteers have been going into Ukraine to help supply the country’s military forces: “There are a lot of organisations collecting not only for refugees but also taking stuff directly to the Ukrainian army,” said Kasia.

Children sorting donations

"I have got a list of organisations that are distributing stuff to people right along the border.”

Ukraine news: For the latest news and information about the Ukraine invasion click here for NationalWorld coverage.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

Matty Wolak with aunt Monika Skibinska (left) and mum Kasia Posnik