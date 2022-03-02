Sunderland primary school's appeal to help refugees fleeing war in Ukraine
A Sunderland primary school is appealing for donations to help refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine.
English Martyrs RC Primary in Redcar Road has a number of Polish pupils. Kasia Posnik’s ten-year-old son Matty Wolak attends the school and she approached head Paula Cornell for help.
Kasia and sister Monika Skibinska are collecting supplies which will then be handed on to the Polish community centre in Newcastle in order to be transported out to the East European country.
Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have headed for Poland since the country opened its borders to refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion.
English Martyrs sent a letter home with pupils and the first donations of food, nappies, sanitary protection and toiletries arrived the very next day.
The school has put together a team of pupils from different year groups to help: “We had an assembly about it this morning and we sent a letter home to parents,” said Mrs Cornell.
She had not been surprised by the reaction: “We have had overwhelming support from the local community, who are always keen to help,” she said.
"Our school community is always wonderful, they always pull together and are keen to support us in any way they can."
The school, which is part of the Bishop Chadwick Education Trust, is accepting donations from anyone, not just members of its own community and appealing for any items which can help people survive in cold weather while they wait to cross into Poland.
Particularly needed are medical supplies, nappies and sanitary items, blankets, sleeping bags and thermal clothing, as well as batteries and torches. Anyone who can help transport goods to Poland is also being urged to get in touch.
"There is a large queue before people even get to the border,” explained Monika.
"Sometimes people have to spend 24 hours out there.”
As well as helping refugees, Polish volunteers have been going into Ukraine to help supply the country’s military forces: “There are a lot of organisations collecting not only for refugees but also taking stuff directly to the Ukrainian army,” said Kasia.
"I have got a list of organisations that are distributing stuff to people right along the border.”