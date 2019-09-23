The Mayor of Sunderland Councillor Lynda Scanlan showed her support for Sunderland Pride 2018 by joining in the march.

This Sunday, September 29, will see Wearside host its ninth Sunderland Pride, with the event moving from Park Lane to Sunniside Gardens.

The launch parade will start from Sunderland College’s city centre campus in Park Lane and head for the festival site via Olive Street, Mary Street, Albion Place, Vine Place, Holmeside, Fawcett Street, High Street West and then West Sunniside.

A programme of live music will then entertain the crowds.

Sunderland Pride 2018 parade took to the streets of the city centre last year, with this year's celebrations to move to a new location.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Acts will include Channy, Jessie Dale, Pulp Fiction, Pebble Dash, Melody 5, and the Shooting Star musical theatre group, Steve Udale, Aaron Lodge Hypnotist and the college’s dance group.

This year the event will be hosted by two drag artists, Miss Racheal Rear and Lucy Phurr.

Chris Ramsay, chairman of Sunderland Pride Group, which works to bring together people across Wearside and with organisations to improve the visibility of lesbian, gay, bi-sexual and transgendered people.

He said: “I am so proud to see Sunderland Pride in its ninth year this year.

Last year's Sunderland Pride parade as it left the civic centre.

“I have never been so proud of what we have achieved and can’t wait to see for Sunday to see Sunderland full of proud and colourful people for who they are.

“Not only that, seeing next year being our 10th year – so much to come.

“As ever Pride is an inclusive free family-friendly event.

“We want to take the opportunity to thank all of our pride partners and sponsors without their support and the hard work and time from volunteers pride won't happen.”

There will also be stalls, festival food and refreshments bar in addition to other activities and entertainment throughout the day.

The Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor David Snowdon, is due to attend and will be giving a speech to open the event.