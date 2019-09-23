Sunderland Pride 2019: What's on as city gets ready to celebrate
A street parade and a line up of live music is in store for Sunderland as it hosts its Pride festival in a new city centre location.
This Sunday, September 29, will see Wearside host its ninth Sunderland Pride, with the event moving from Park Lane to Sunniside Gardens.
The launch parade will start from Sunderland College’s city centre campus in Park Lane and head for the festival site via Olive Street, Mary Street, Albion Place, Vine Place, Holmeside, Fawcett Street, High Street West and then West Sunniside.
A programme of live music will then entertain the crowds.
Acts will include Channy, Jessie Dale, Pulp Fiction, Pebble Dash, Melody 5, and the Shooting Star musical theatre group, Steve Udale, Aaron Lodge Hypnotist and the college’s dance group.
This year the event will be hosted by two drag artists, Miss Racheal Rear and Lucy Phurr.
Chris Ramsay, chairman of Sunderland Pride Group, which works to bring together people across Wearside and with organisations to improve the visibility of lesbian, gay, bi-sexual and transgendered people.
He said: “I am so proud to see Sunderland Pride in its ninth year this year.
“I have never been so proud of what we have achieved and can’t wait to see for Sunday to see Sunderland full of proud and colourful people for who they are.
“Not only that, seeing next year being our 10th year – so much to come.
“As ever Pride is an inclusive free family-friendly event.
“We want to take the opportunity to thank all of our pride partners and sponsors without their support and the hard work and time from volunteers pride won't happen.”
There will also be stalls, festival food and refreshments bar in addition to other activities and entertainment throughout the day.
The Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor David Snowdon, is due to attend and will be giving a speech to open the event.
The festival programme is due to close at 6pm, but the organisers say the celebrations will continue late into the evening at 808 Bar and Kitchen in St Thomas Street.