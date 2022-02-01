The situation has sparked concerns of an imminent invasion and Simon is pleading with the Western World to do all it can to prevent full-scale war.

Simon, 42, whose cousins live in Lviv in the west of the country, said: “I spoke with my cousin last week and she and her family are very worried. They live in the west of the country but any invasion will ultimately have a big impact on their lives.

"Ukraine is a proud country and will put up a fight to any invasion, but ultimately if they’re left to stand alone there will only be one outcome. Thousands of lives will be lost but my family are also concerned about being displaced and being conscripted to fight.

"I’m more concerned than I’ve ever been. Putin has put in place all the military force and the necessary logistics such as field hospitals and blood banks – all the jigsaw pieces for a full-scale invasion.”

It’s a situation which prompted Simon, who has lived in Sunderland for 17 years and runs for Sunderland Strollers, to write to Sunderland Central MP Julie Elliott pleading for continued support from Western governments.

While there has been no commitment from the UK to potentially send troops to any front-line conflict, weapons and training have been provided from British forces.

Simon Cyhanko, 42, who is of Ukrainian descent, is concerned for relatives who still live in his family's homeland. Picture by FRANK REID

In an emailed response to Simon, Ms Elliott stated: “It’s crucial the House of Commons is united in opposing Russian aggression and is why the Labour Party supports the steps the Government have taken to bolster Ukraine’s ability to defend itself.

"We support international efforts to deter Russia from further aggression and the vital diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation.“For too long, the implicit message to Moscow has been that President Putin can do what he likes, and the West will do little to respond. We must now change course and show Russia that any further aggression will result in severe, real-world consequences.

"That will mean taking tough decisions.”

Simon Cyhanko in traditional Ukrainian dress and holding the Ukrainian flag outside of his Sunderland home. Simon is pleading with western governments to do all they can to prevent Russian forces invading Ukraine. Picture by FRANK REID

In 2014, Russia invaded Crimea, which was then part of Ukraine, taking back jurisdiction of the area, although this is not formally recognised by the EU.

Simon believes there has always been a desire from Russia to take back control of the whole country since the Soviet Union was devolved in 1991.

He said: “Ukraine has always been regarded as one of the strongest, mineral rich parts of the former Soviet Union. Russia has always seen Ukraine as its little brother. It has lost its grasp on the area and wants it back.

"While a minority of Ukrainians, particularly in the east, may not be against returning to Russian control, the majority of the country want to move closer to other parts of Europe and potentially become part of NATO and the EU.

"Russia doesn’t like this and wants assurances from western governments this will not be allowed. Quite rightly governments are not prepared to make these concessions and there doesn’t seem to be an obvious compromise.”

Simon’s grandparents moved to the UK in the 1940s where they lived in Ashton-under-Lyne and Keighley.

