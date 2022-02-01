Shaun Armbruster, 32, Danny Bell, 28, and Ryan Gallagher, 34, will be carrying a five-metre canoe the full length of the iconic landmark, from Bowness-on-Solway, in Cumbria, to Wallsend, to raise money for Grace House, in Southwick.

The challenge, which is due to take place in August, was borne out of lockdown by engineer Shaun Armbruster, who had been struggling with his own mental health.

He said: “I’d been suffering from depression for several years and this was only heightened during the pandemic. Last year, as restrictions were eased, myself, Danny and Ryan decided to walk Hadrian’s Wall in 48 hours.

"We camped and I found the whole experience really gave me a focus, helped my mental health and gave me a new lease of life. It gave me time to reflect and I wanted to do a challenge which would give something back to the city and what better cause than helping disabled children and their families.”

On the idea to carry a canoe, which was borrowed from outdoor activity centre Adventure Sunderland, in Roker, Ryan said: “Having done the Hadrian’s Wall walk with Shaun we wanted to up the challenge and decided why not carry a canoe?

"It has never been done before and seeing three men running with a boat should really stand out. Hopefully people will take more notice and be willing to donate to us on-route and via our fundraising page.”

Ryan, who works at vehicle parts supplier Marelli, in Sunderland, was inspired to take part by his own family situation.

He said: “I’ve two autistic children and while we have quite a lot of support, a lot of families don’t and need some respite. That is why I wanted to do something to support Grace House and disabled children and their families in Sunderland.”

Danny, who works for Sunderland City Council, added: “I’ve an aunt who has a disability and so I’ve personal experience of what it’s like for families, and what better way to help than supporting disabled families and their children.

"We’d love to raise £1,900 and we decided on this amount to mark the anniversary of the wall.”

The Echo met the trio during their first training run, taking in Grace House in the process. Further training sessions are planned around the riverside and Penshaw Hill, to prepare for the gruelling challenge of hauling the canoe across the Pennines.

Ryan said: “We plan to have two people carrying the canoe at any-one-time with a third person on rotation, carrying any equipment and supplies. We’ve booked hotels but I’m not sure what time we will get there and how much sleep we will get.”

Grace House was established to “enrich the lives” of disabled children and provide support to their families.

The charity’s Corporate Fundraiser, Laura Jane Forbes, said: “If they manage to raise that amount it will be incredible for us. We rely a lot on fundraising and this will help us with all our services including expanding our counselling and increasing our trips for the children.”

