Walker raises more than £5,000 for charity as he completes final leg in mankini

Colin Burton, 61, has raised more than £5,400 after doing 25 laps of Horden Welfare Park – which equals five miles – every morning since the start of the month.

For his final walk on Monday, January 31, Colin decided to add an extra challenge and set off from Hartlepool United’s Suit Direct Stadium to Horden wearing a mankini.

The retired lorry driver, who is also a committee member of Horden Community Welfare FC, said: "It was freezing. You get next to the denes, where there was no wind, but when wagons went past, or busses, it was absolutely freezing.”

Colin managed to raise over £5,000./Photo: Frank Reid

Colin has said that £1,000 will go towards a new Andy’s Man Club hub, at Horden Community Welfare Club, which is also going to be the first one to open in County Durham.

A further £3,000 will be donated to Andy’s Man Club headquarters, with the remaining money split between the Veterans, Trust, in Seaham, and Hartlepool Mind.

Colin who lost almost two stones while doing the challenge, added: “I would like to thank all my family and my friends. The supporters, who raised the money, everybody who’s donated prizes, and raffles and attended functions that we’ve held, that’s really helped the cause.

Charity walker Colin Burton with supporters before he starts the last leg of his charity walk./Photo: Frank Reid

"Especially my wife Karen, she’s kept me going.”

Colin was also doing Dry January alongside walking five miles every day.

But he has said he won’t raise a glass until the Sausage and Cider festival in Newcastle on February 19.

Neil Waine, project development champion at Andy’s Man Club, has praised Colin’s fundraising efforts.

Charity walker Colin Burton braved the cold in mankini on the last leg of his charity walk./Photo: Frank Reid

He said: “There’s only one word for it – it’s phenomenal. He’s done a tremendous job of spreading awareness.

"We’ve got guys getting in touch with us, who otherwise probably wouldn’t have heard of us and they are now going to come and use the hub when it opens next Monday.

"It’s really opened the door for a lot of men to come and talk.

"He’s just phenomenal. Simply put, Colin has helped save lives.”

The hub will be open from 6.30pm on February 7.

