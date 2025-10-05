Couple who feared ill health would derail wedding tie knot in Sunderland hospital
Matthew Etherington was admitted to the hospital after a fall and he and his partner Patricia thought their wedding day would have to be postponed.
The pair had hoped to tie to the knot on October 3 and, thanks to the team on Ward D42, their dream came true.
Sharing the wonderful news on Facebook, a spokesperson for South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust 3 said: “Within just 24 hours, our amazing staff pulled out all the stops to make this special day happen.
“From decorations to a celebratory toast, it was a beautiful moment filled with love and teamwork. A huge thank you to everyone who made this possible. You’ve created memories that will last a lifetime.
“We wish the happy couple all the love and happiness for the future.”
Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Etherington!