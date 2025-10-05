Despite a frustrating 2-0 defeat to Manchester United, the away end was in full voice from the first whistle to the last. More than 3,000 Sunderland supporters made the trip to Manchester, creating a wall of red and white noise high in the corner of the famous stadium.

Even as United took control of the scoreline, the songs kept coming – from chants of “Wise Men Say” to a cheeky throwback of “Aguero!” aimed at the home crowd. It was a defiant showing from the Wearside faithful, who have embraced every Premier League away day with pride and passion since the club’s long-awaited return to the top flight.

There were familiar faces among the travelling contingent too, with ex-Black Cats Fabio Borini and Max Power spotted in the stands, soaking in the atmosphere alongside supporters. Here’s a look at some of the best photos from the away end at Old Trafford, capturing Sunderland’s loyal following:

