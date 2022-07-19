Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People living in the Bunny Hill area of Sunderland say problems have increased in recent months, leading to Sunderland City Council and Northumbria Police increasing patrols in the area to try and tackle the issues.

They say incidents include vandalism, drug use and deliberately starting fires, with one concerned resident saying the Grasmoor View estate and surrounding areas were left covered in ash after the blazes.

Earlier this month, the Echo was told by one person living in the Bunny Hill area how vandals had turned it into ‘a terrible place to live’ – and they are now worried the issues are just getting worse and worse.

Damage caused by fires started in Bunny Hill

The resident, who did not want to be named, said: “The recent fires have been some of the worst we’ve had. The street was white covered in ash. The community has had enough now and everyone is sick of it but it seems to just be a recurring thing. The issues are never ending.”

The fires have been started in fields around Bunny Hill regularly, according to those living in the area.

A spokesperson for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We are aware of a number of hot spots when it comes to antisocial behaviour across Sunderland and across the wider Tyne and Wear region.

"Our crews are responding to incidents committed by a small minority of young people and we will be sharing footage and intelligence with Northumbria Police to identify those responsible for any disorder.

An aerial view of damage caused by a fire in Bunny Hill, Sunderland.

"We are also continuously working with our partners at the Council and Police to engage with the community and educate young people about the consequences of their actions when it comes to deliberate fire setting.

"Not only does it make lives a misery for residents in affected areas but young people are potentially putting themselves and their friends in danger by playing with fire. It is not a risk worth taking.