Sunderland resident says anti-social behaviour in Bunny Hill is turning home into a 'terrible place to live'

The resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, has said in recent months that anti-social behaviour has turned the area into a nightmare, with youths causing issues such as fires, vandalism and taking part in drug use.

The resident, who has lived in the Bunny Hill area for five years, said things took a turn for the worse three months ago, when in March this year, a gang of youths started causing problems.

Complaints of fires started in the Bunny Hill area of Sunderland have been reported.

The resident said: “I’ve lived in the area for five years. It wasn’t too bad until March this year when things started getting worse. Since then It’s become an absolutely terrible place to live. It’s a nightmare and we don’t know where to turn.”

In response, Sunderland City Council say they are aware of the problems and are working with Northumbria Police to increase patrols in the area and tackle the issue of anti-social behaviour.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of incidents of anti-social behaviour in this area and would like to thank the residents who have got in touch to report it. We have increased our patrols and are actively trying to identify those responsible. The city council takes these reports very seriously and we are working closely with Northumbria Police to tackle this issue. You can make an anonymous report at https://www.sunderland.gov.uk/report-asb”

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “As a Force, we are committed to tackling anti-social behaviour and recognise the behaviour of a minority can have an adverse impact on the communities we serve.

One resident says fires being started in the Bunny Hill area of Sunderland is a particular problem.

“That’s why, throughout the year, we run dedicated operations and initiatives to tackle pockets of disorder, identify perpetrators and ultimately keep our communities safe.

“We will continue to work hand-in-hand with the public and partners to tackle this issue, and would always encourage anybody who is affected by anti-social behaviour to report it to us.”

Among the main concerns from residents is the group of youths deliberately starting fires in nearby fields.

A spokesperson for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We are aware of a number of hot spots when it comes to anti-social behaviour across Sunderland and across the wider Tyne and Wear region.

An aerial view of damage caused by a fire in Bunny Hill, Sunderland.

"Our crews are responding to incidents committed by a small minority of young people and we will be sharing footage and intelligence with Northumbria Police to identify those responsible for any disorder.

"We are also continuously working with our partners at the Council and Police to engage with the community and educate young people about the consequences of their actions when it comes to deliberate fire setting.

"Not only does it make lives a misery for residents in affected areas but young people are potentially putting themselves and their friends in danger by playing with fire. It is not a risk worth taking.

"If you have information about deliberate fire setting in your area and want to report anonymous, please contact FireStoppers on 0800 169 5558."

Anti social behaviour in Bunny Hill, Sunderland, has been reported to the police and council.