Sunderland fans react to club's decision to introduce digital-only season tickets

The club announced on Friday, March 3, that from next season it will “discontinue” all physical season cards, with supporters having to download and store their ticket onto their smartphone.

I spoke with a number of older supporters at The Bridges in Sunderland who don’t own smartphones or know how to use them who are fearful of being precluded from attending games if the club goes ahead with a digital only policy.

The story created an emotive response on our Facebook page with many readers, who are also supporters, urging the club to consider a dual ticketing policy.

June Pace said: “The club needs to think of being all inclusive with fans. They need to have a dual system running for those that can't use or cannot afford the technology. Reassurances should be explained to those worried.”

Tracey Thompson said: “My 75-year-old dad can afford a smartphone, he's just not great with modern technology, like a lot of pensioners, so why should they be excluded from supporting their team?”

Andrew Watson said: “Have a dual system. When signing up for a season ticket give people the option to have a plastic card or to have it on their phone. You'll still cut plastic and it will slowly migrate to phones over time.”

An older supporter makes his feelings known ahead of Saturday's game against Stoke City.

Liz Blythe added: “My husband has been going to Roker Park and the Stadium of Light since 1953. He has a mobile phone but it’s not a smartphone and he doesn’t want one.

"If this is the only option then it’s goodbye SAFC. At the Fulham cup game he was behind a man with three young boys and as all the tickets were on one phone, which had to be passed back to each boy, it took much longer to get in than using a season card or paper ticket.”

Trish Searle feels the decision is part of a wider societal change which is preclusive to older people.

She said: “I'm over 70 and do have a smartphone but often need help from my daughters to use it. The elderly are feeling more and more excluded and can't pay for parking etc which are often now on phone apps. They want to use cash and should be able to wherever they want.”

Peter Barr is not against the transition, but feels it should be introduced over a longer period and following consultation with fans. He said: “I’m of a similar vintage to these gents and whilst I’m now able – just and with the help of my children - to download tickets, I object strongly to clubs dictating to fans how they can access the club they have followed, many for more than half a century.

"Consult and consider. If such measures were introduced over a five or ten year period, older fans, myself included, might have been removed from the problem.

"Please consider fans who may not have the necessary phone or confidence to use it.”

On the issue of sustainability and reducing plastic waste, Andrew Hornsby said: “The club say it’s to also save on plastic, but most of us who have a season card already have the plastic, so why not just activate it for another season like they have done previously? Just give fans the option of either digital or physical to please all demographics.”

Some fans feel the decision is to stop fans sharing season cards with friends or family when they are unable to attend a game.

Mary Mollett said: “They are just trying to stop anyone loaning out their card if on holiday.”

Bill Haddock said: “There are lots of people who buy a season ticket to share between them as due work shifts etc they know that they can’t get to every game.”

The Sunderland Echo has contacted SAFC see if there is an update on their stance and a response to fans concerns, but as yet, we have have not received a reply.

On launching the initiative the club cited greater efficiency and security as the reason behind the decision, along with operating more sustainably.

A club statement said: “A digital season ticket is the safest, most convenient, and flexible way to receive your match ticket, whilst increasing security and protection against fraud.

“Once familiarised, the move to digital season tickets will also ensure a faster entry to the Stadium of Light for all supporters and the transition also forms part of the club’s long-term sustainability goals to reduce paper and plastic use.”

The club also said the digitalisation of season tickets is inline with systems adopted at many other Premier League and EFL clubs.

To help with the transition, the club will be running a digital support drop-in service at the Beacon of Light.

The club statement added: “Further resources, including video tutorials and ‘how to’ guides, will also be accessible to all fans throughout the build-up to the 2023-24 season.”

Sunderland fans have set up a petition calling for a rethink on the issue.

The petition, which has some 1,000 signatures, demands the club contacts all season ticket holders to gauge their opinion on the policy and to ensure the new system doesn’t preclude fans who don’t own a smartphone or know how to use one.

