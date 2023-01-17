Ann-Marie Sproston was 45 when she passed away on Friday, January 6 after a four-year battle with ovarian cancer. During this time, the mum-of-two channelled her energy into raising almost £60,000 for a range of cancer charities, including Macmillan Cancer Support, Maggie’s Newcastle and St Benedict’s Hospice.

And the legacy of her work has been praised and remembered by those who knew and loved Annie – as she was affectionately known – across the city.

As her parents Janet and Paul Forster paid tribute to their beloved daughter and remembered the light she brought to other’s lives, Sunderland Echo readers came together on social media to share their own memories and messages for Ann-Marie.

Here are some of your tributes from the Echo’s Facebook page.

‘A true inspiration’

Alyson Swift: “RIP Ann-Marie, beautiful inside and out, inspirational, amazing and truly selfless sending love and prayers to all the family.”

Ann-Marie Sproston, second from left, with husband John, daughter Sinead, and son Declan.

Tracey Dodds: “Thinking of you all. Annie was one in a million and a true inspiration.”

Riley McCarty: “Rest easy up there Annie. Truly amazing.”

Tracy Mallenby Wilson: “RIP Ann-Marie, thinking of all your dear family at this very sad time, keep smiling beautiful.”

Julie Darwin: “What a tribute to an inspirational lady. RIP Ann-Marie.”

Ann-Marie's parents Janet and Paul Forster.

Susan Hutchinson: “RIP Ann-Marie, you were a beautiful lady whom I had the pleasure to know, thinking of all your family at this sad time.”