Sunderland family pays heartfelt tribute to ‘amazing’ Ann-Marie Sproston who died after raising nearly £60,000 for cancer charities
The family of “selfless” mum Ann-Marie Sproston, who raised nearly £60,000 for cancer charities, have paid a heart-felt tribute after she lost her own four-year-battle with the disease.
Annie, as she was affectionately known, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in August 2018 and underwent a hysterectomy and chemotherapy.
However, last summer (2022) Annie, who lived in Philadelphia in Sunderland, was told her treatment was no longer working in keeping the cancer under control.
After undergoing four gruelling rounds of a new chemotherapy, on December 4, Annie was told the cancer had become more aggressive and had spread to her groin and skin.
She was told to enjoy what would be her “last Christmas” and on Friday, January 6, the mum of two died at the family home at the age of 45.
Mum Janet Forster, 62, said: “She was an amazing person, always smiling and she just lit up the room. She left an amazing impression on everyone she met.
“Her passing has left a massive void which can never be filled.”
Sister, Siobhan Forster, 33, added: “We all looked up to Annie. Whenever anyone had a problem, they went to Annie. She had so much more life to give, but in the end it became too hard.”
After being diagnosed with cancer, Annie, who worked for HM Revenue and Customs, channelled her energy into raising a staggering £57,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support, Maggie’s Newcastle, St Benedict’s Hospice and the Chemotherapy Ward at Gateshead’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital – all causes either close to Annie’s heart or which had provided support during her own cancer battle.
Fundraising events included coffee mornings at Philadelphia Cricket & Community Club and a sponsored 50-mile bike ride in Herrington Country Park.
In June last year, Annie fulfilled her ambition to host a gala dinner at the Ramside Hall Hotel, which raised £27,000, and saw Annie receive video messages of support from stars including David Beckham, Ant and Dec, Chris and Rosie Ramsey, Paul Collingwood and Jordan Pickford.
Janet said: “Even though she knew she would not live to see the benefit, it really helped Annie to channel her energy into these charities. It shows what a selfless person she was.
"Even when she was in her last few days, she said we had “better keep on raising money” to support what she had started.
"We intend to continue raising money for her GoFundMe page. Hopefully this will be her legacy as well as raising the profile of ovarian cancer.”
Annie was passionate about football and as well as following her beloved Newcastle United she also gave up her time to run Lambton Lions boys football team.
Janet added: “The week before she died the whole family hired a house in the country and Annie was dancing in her wheelchair and singing on the karaoke.
“She made us promise that after her funeral there will be a big party to celebrate her life where “everyone must be dancing”.”
Annie also leaves behind husband John, children Declan and Sinead, dad Paul and siblings Mairead, John-Paul, Dominic, Joseph, Patrick, Ciaran, Connor and Niahm.
Her funeral will take place at Our Blessed Lady Immaculate Church in Washington Village at 1.15pm on Friday, January 27.