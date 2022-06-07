Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ann-Marie Sproston, from Houghton, was first diagnosed with cancer in August 2018 and has since undergone a hysterectomy, gruelling rounds of chemotherapy and a range of pioneering drug treatments.

After initially being given the all clear, Ann-Marie was devastated when the cancer returned. She was told the cancer was incurable but was treatable in terms of prolonging the mother of two’s life.

Since her diagnosis, selfless Ann-Marie has channelled her energy into events raising tens-of-thousands of pounds to help others in similar situations, including this weekend’s dinner at the Ramside Hall Hotel for which she has sold 330 tickets.

Ann-Marie, 44, said: “I’ve been ill for four years and so I’m really looking forward to Saturday. There are 330 people coming along – some I don’t even know - and we’ve had donations from local businesses which shows just how much support there is behind this cause.”

The red carpet event will include a raffle of luxury prizes and holidays donated by local businesses, a two-course meal, and entertainment from a six-piece band. Money raised will be spilt between Macmillan Cancer Support, Maggies Centre Newcastle, St Benedict’s Hospice in Ryhope and Ward 21 and the Chemotherapy Ward at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead.

Ann-Marie added: “These are causes which are very personal to me. There’s a counsellor at St Benedict’s who I speak with and Maggies provide a support network and courses, such as how to do your make-up, to help people feel better about themselves.

Ann-Marie Sproston, 44, with sister Siobhan Forster, 33.

"Ward 21 is where I stayed, and money I’ve previously donated has already been used to create a garden next to the Chemotherapy Ward for people to feel more relaxed when getting their treatment.”

Recent months have seen a deterioration in Ann-Marie’s health but she’s about to start a new course of chemotherapy and is determined to enjoy the dinner.

She said: “I had a CT scan recently which showed the cancer has grown and become more aggressive. I’ve also had side-effects from my old treatment which causes the blood to thicken and I currently have two blood clots on my lungs. I’m about to start a new type of chemotherapy which I will need to have every three weeks.”

Ann-Marie Sproston has raised nearly £30,000 through various events including a sponsored cycle ride at Herrington Country Park.

Helping Ann-Marie to organise the event is sister Siobhan Forster.

Siobhan, 33, said: “Ann-Marie had a friend who was diagnosed with cancer who died recently and she has been feeling pretty low. As a family I think we really need Saturday to show just how many people are supporting her.”

Over 20 prizes have currently been donated including spa breaks at the Ramside, Seaham and Rockcliffe Hall hotels, three night stay at Haggerston Castle, signed Gazza Italia 90 photograph and afternoon tea at Bowburn Hall.

While tickets for the event have sold out, anyone who would like to donate money or prizes to the cause should contact Siobhan on 07496000244.

Ann-Marie’s fundraising exploits have so far seen her raise nearly £30,000.