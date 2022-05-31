Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darcey Shemming, eight, from Thorney Close has cut off 12 inches of her long locks to encourage fundraising for her Dad, Garry Shemming, 35, who was taking on Edinburgh Marathon on Sunday, May 29, to raise money for Macmillan Tyne and Wear.

Darcey, who attends East Herrington Primary School, got the trim at the Headshed, in Pennywell, the same place where she cut her hair for The Little Princess Trust four year ago, in 2018.

Darcey Shemming, eight

The youngster first got the idea of cutting her for charity after hearing her mum talk about a family member who had lost their own hair due to cancer.

Darcey’s mum, Emma Jobling, 32, who works as a teaching assistant, has been blown away by her daughter's willingness to help others.

She said: “I’m just beyond words of how thoughtful she is. She's totally selfless and to do this twice to help other people makes me so incredibly proud. She’s only eight and for her to always think of others so much is just amazing.”

As well as encouraging donations for her dad’s Macmillan fundraising, Darcey will again be donating her hair to The Little Princess Trust, who support young people battling cancer.

Darcey before the hair cut

Darcey’s Dad, Garry, took on the Edinburgh Marathon in honour of his Aunt, Sandra, who has been battling cancer for the past eight years.

Garry, who works as a hod carrier, said: “For the past eight years my courageous Auntie San has continued to fight cancer like an absolute warrior. I find this woman truly inspirational, no words can explain how brave and strong she has been throughout the years.”

Garry chose Macmillan Tyne and Wear for the incredible support they have offered the family over the last few years, and has already raised over £500 ahead of the marathon.

Macmillan offer emotional, physical and financial support to people and families across the country who are affected by cancer.

Darcey during the hair cut