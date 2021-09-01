The event, which will take place on Saturday September 11, will see the site cleaned, repaired and painted and decorated before a planned reopening for people to use in October.

However in order to make this happen centre needs the support of the local community.

The cause is being championed by ward councillor, Michael Dixon, who is appealing for people to take part.

St Michael's ward councillor, Michael Dixon has called on volunteers to support the repair of the local community centre by taking part in a DIY day.

He said: “Prior to re-opening we are holding a DIY Day on Saturday September 11 from 10am until into the afternoon. Anyone who lives nearby and feels they can make some contribution to the general tidying and maintenance work required at the centre, please do come along.

“We are very excited about the future of what will now be known as St Michael’s Community Centre and soon look forward to extending a warm welcome to any group or individual, young and older, who wishes to hire our premises.”

The former Grangetown Community Centre had been a vital support facility for local residents, providing a meeting point and social activities such as slimming and exercise classes, tea dances, bowls clubs and craft workshops. The facility also provided IT classes for people of all ages to become more confident in their use of technology.

The centre was also home to the Blue Watch Youth Centre which offered youth work provision, mental health support through their Good Vibes initiative, and a range of activities for the ward’s young people.

Blue Watch senior youth worker Sue Fergy, 55, said: “It’s absolutely vital to get the centre up and running again as it was previously used by people of all ages and is such an important resource for the community.

"The centre will also provide an important facility from which to run our youth work.”

Sue is hopeful people will show their support.

She added: “It’s a chance for people in the local community to do something which will also benefit them. We welcome all volunteers and would particularly like support from any painters, decorators and joiners who can help.

"We also need a sign to display our new name of St Michael’s, which shows it’s a facility for the whole ward and not just Grangetown, and so it would be great to get any help with that.”

Cllr Dixon added: “The planned re-opening of the centre is very welcome for us all and I would like to say a sincere thank you to Jean Hepple and John Patterson, who have retired after years of devoted service to the countless groups who hired the rooms.

"Blue Watch Youth Centre, who have worked tirelessly with the young people of St Michael’s ward for many years, will now be playing a leading role in the administration, supported by myself and ward colleagues, plus other members of the new management committee.”

Anyone who can help is urged to contact the centre on [email protected]

