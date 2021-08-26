Family fun day to be held at Ryhope Cricket Club to raise funds for the Bradley Lowery Foundation holiday home project

Proceeds from the whole day are set to be put towards the Super Brad’s Pad project – a holiday home in Scarborough that will provide a special place for families with poorly children to make precious memories.

The event will be held on Monday, August 30, at Ryhope Cricket Club on Ryhope Street South and is free entry.

The family fun day running between 12.30pm and 5.30pm with things on offer such as a fun fair, raffles, selling stalls, bouncy castles and more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A family fun day will be held at Ryhope Cricket Club on Bank Holiday Monday with all proceeds going to the Super Brad's Pad project. Photo: Google Maps.

There will also be live entertainment on offer from 4.30pm until 9.30pm and organiser Phil Jason, a fundraiser for the Bradley Lowery Foundation, has revealed that excitement is building within the local community.

The 24-year-old said: “It is a free event but all money raised will be going to the holiday home project

“I’m a bit surprised at the amount of support that the event has gathered so far given that it is our first one back since Covid.

Gemma Lowery at the site of the new holiday home - Super Brad's Pad - in Scarborough.

"I wasn’t sure if people would turn up but everyone seems to be excited and we’re now hoping that it can be made into an annual thing.”

Phil has also revealed what impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has been like on the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

He added: "Obviously during lockdown we were unable to get out into the community to get funds in so will this one being our first event back since Covid, it is massively important to us.

"All charities have struggled and we have been running online events but they don’t really have the same impact that we need to get the word out.

Bradley and Gemma Lowery at his sixth birthday party in May 2017.

Car parking is also available for the event, costing £1 for all day at Venerable Bede Church of England Academy, with local PCSOs ensuring that traffic is running smoothly.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.