Vera star Brenda Blethyn becomes a patron of a disabled horse riding charity after it was recommended by her dog groomer

Brenda visited the charity, which is based at the Washington Riding Centre, on Saturday, August 28, after being invited by staff with the prospect of becoming a patron for privately funded Tyne & Wear Riding for the Disabled.

The leading actress was given a tour of the centre, where she met staff and disabled riders, presented volunteers with awards, and even took the time to give plenty of treats to all of the horses.

The centre was recommended to Brenda by Laura Carson, who grooms her dog when she is working on Vera in the North East.

Speaking during her visit, Brenda revealed that she was “very happy” to become their patron and hopes that she can help raise some money for the centre.

She said: “The staff are all so very friendly and even some of the horses, it is just makes you feel good coming here.

"I was expecting something nice and my dogs groomer introduced to me the place and I’m very happy to become their patron.

"It is always difficult for charitable causes to raise funds, especially after the awkward time that we’ve all had during the pandemic so anything one can do to help raise awareness and perhaps get some contributions would be good.

"The more horses here the better I reckon.”

The administrator for the charity, Eileen Curley, thanked all of the volunteers and riders for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She commented: “Our volunteers have been amazing over these difficult months, and despite being unable to visit the centre for a considerable time, they have continued supporting us by fundraising efforts to keep the centre open and ready for the return of the riders.

"We were so pleased that Brenda had the opportunity to meet a few of them and let them know how much they are appreciated.”

