20 great pictures as the Race for Life returns to Sunderland

Around 650 people signed up to run at Herrington Country Park as Cancer Research UK’s much-loved event made a comeback for the first time since the pandemic.
1. The Race for Life at Herrington Country Park, on Sunday.
Runners enjoy taking part in the Race for Life at Herrington Country Park.
Photo: Kevin Brady
2. Deborah and Rebecca Wareham of Houghton at The Race for Life at Herrington Country Park, on Sunday.
Deborah and Rebecca Wareham of Houghton at The Race for Life at Herrington Country Park.
Photo: Kevin Brady
3. Tracey and Anna Whelan of Seaham at The Race for Life.
Tracey and Anna Whelan of Seaham at The Race for Life at Herrington Country Park, on Sunday.
Photo: Kevin Brady
4. Sam Wright and Ann Graham at The Race for Life at Herrington Country Park.
Sam Wright and Ann Graham at The Race for Life at Herrington Country Park, on Sunday.
Photo: Kevin Brady