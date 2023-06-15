According to data provided to the Echo by a legal firm, which acquired the figures using a Freedom of Information request, the council “paid out £149,624.40 in personal injury compensation last year.”

Legal Expert, a trading name of JF Law Ltd, say 119 claims were made in the same period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the council says that while money was paid out over the year it was for “claims made over a number of years”, although the exact period of time was not specified.

According to the figures, "defective pavements caused 59% of the claims".

According to the legal firm: “Defective pavements caused 59% of the claims submitted during this period, whilst defective carriageways and accidents on premises were also significant causes.”

The council did not verify the specific figures given to the Echo, but did release a statement.

A council spokesperson said: “Sunderland City Council takes a very robust and proactive approach to investigating compensation claims. The amount paid out last year related to claims made over a number of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are very aware of the number and cost of the claims we are responsible for, and we are constantly managing these risk to reduce figures and in all cases taking remedial action where necessary.

“Public authorities, like businesses, organisations and households or individuals, have insurance arrangements which help meet the costs of any liabilities.”