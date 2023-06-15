Sunderland City Council pays out 'almost £150,000 compensation' after personal injury claims
According to data provided to the Echo by a legal firm, which acquired the figures using a Freedom of Information request, the council “paid out £149,624.40 in personal injury compensation last year.”
Legal Expert, a trading name of JF Law Ltd, say 119 claims were made in the same period.
However, the council says that while money was paid out over the year it was for “claims made over a number of years”, although the exact period of time was not specified.
According to the legal firm: “Defective pavements caused 59% of the claims submitted during this period, whilst defective carriageways and accidents on premises were also significant causes.”
The council did not verify the specific figures given to the Echo, but did release a statement.
A council spokesperson said: “Sunderland City Council takes a very robust and proactive approach to investigating compensation claims. The amount paid out last year related to claims made over a number of years.
“We are very aware of the number and cost of the claims we are responsible for, and we are constantly managing these risk to reduce figures and in all cases taking remedial action where necessary.
“Public authorities, like businesses, organisations and households or individuals, have insurance arrangements which help meet the costs of any liabilities.”
The £150,000 figure compares favourably with other local authorities for the same year. Hampshire and Essex County Councils each paid out over £1.2 million, Sheffield Council almost £450,000, Doncaster £250,000 and Bolton £200,000.