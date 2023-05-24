News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK

Council admits cherry trees in Sunderland city centre are 'not acceptable' and promises to replace them

Council chiefs have admitted to planting trees which are ‘not acceptable’ in a city centre location – but defended the scheme after it was branded a waste of money.
By Tony Gillan
Published 24th May 2023, 15:29 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 16:08 BST

The three trees in question were planted by Sunderland City Council in Holmeside on May 4 but will soon be replaced, with bosses saying that “the form of the cherry trees was not acceptable”.

The trees have annoyed Grant Tully whose family sewing machine business, Tully’s, has been trading in the city for generations and have had premises on Holmeside since 1977.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Tully’s main grievance is that the cherry blossoms currently outside his shop are obscuring his signage. He says it is bad for business for the shop to be obscured in this way.

The trees were only planted on May 4, but are soon to be replaced.The trees were only planted on May 4, but are soon to be replaced.
The trees were only planted on May 4, but are soon to be replaced.
Most Popular

But he has also called into question the thinking behind replacing the trees with similar cherry blossoms so soon afterwards.

A tree researcher based in Bristol, Daisy Brasington, read the story and said: “It would be a disservice to the environment and the taxpayer to replace these trees with smaller ones now they are are planted.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The trees are part of the council’s “bus rationalisation project”; part of a £4.6million initiative aimed at making the city centre more bus-friendly.

However, Sunderland City Council has given a statement to the Echo, saying that the trees will be replaced at no additional cost to council tax payers.

The trees were only planted on May 4, but are soon to be replaced.The trees were only planted on May 4, but are soon to be replaced.
The trees were only planted on May 4, but are soon to be replaced.

The statement said: “The Holmeside Bus Rationalisation Scheme, in conjunction with the Station Public Realm works, includes a comprehensive city-wide street tree strategy to implement ecological enhancement, biodiversity net gain, and carbon reduction.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As part of this scheme three cherry trees were proposed as part of Phase 1 works.

“Following installation of the three cherry trees, a member of Sunderland City Council’s landscape team inspected the trees and considered that the form of the cherry trees was not acceptable.

Read More
The day the Rolling Stones played in Sunderland – and were deemed 'too scruffy' ...

“As a result it was decided that the trees would be replaced with three cherry trees with a more acceptable form.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The trees will be replaced at no extra costs to the council under the existing contractual agreements and will meet all of the requirements of the original design and tree strategy.”

Related topics:Sunderland City CouncilSunderlandBristol