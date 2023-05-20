The Echo reported recently that Tully’s Sewing Machines, trading on Holmeside since 1977, was unhappy because trees planted by the council are obscuring the shop.

As part of Sunderland City Council’s “ bus rationalisation project ”; part of a £4.6million initiative aimed at making the city centre more bus-friendly, trees have been planted along Holmeside, one of which is immediately in front of Tully’s.

Company boss Grant Tully says he fears that the cherry blossom could hide the shop to the extent of putting him out of business. It stands around 2.5 metres in front of the shop and he has only recently bought the signage.

Tully's are unhappy that the trees are obscuring their premises.

Mr Tully said: “The trees are blocking our signage. If people can’t see your business you’re not going to last very long.

“They’ve agreed to replace the trees. But they’re going to replace them with the same type of trees, just younger. A young tree is soon going to mature into the same size as this. I’ve read that the foliage will be about three metres diameter.”

The Echo has since been contacted by Daisy Brasington, who works for a tree consultancy firm in Bristol. She says that there are economic as well as environmental advantages to planting trees in commercial streets as they can actually help to attract customers.

She said: “Realising the environmental ecosystem services that mature trees provide takes time.

A tree researcher disagrees with Grant Tully that the trees outside his premises will be bad for business. Picture by Stu Norton.

"It would be a disservice to the environment and the taxpayer to replace these trees with smaller ones now they are are planted.

“The council may have been better off focusing their conversation with Mr Tully on the economic benefits of high street trees.

“There is scientific evidence that expanding tree cover can increase consumer spending and economic growth.

“Other studies of trees in the retail environment show that where trees are present, people report feeling less stressed and fatigued – benefiting both customers and consumers.

