Hadrian's Tipi was set up in Keel Square last year, but will move to the former Crowtree Leisure Centre site for Christmas 2019.

Organisers say they have drawn up ambitious plans for the Festival of Light at Mowbray Park and the return of Hadrian’s Tipi are just some of the highlights that local people and visitors can experience as part of Christmas in the city.

The Festival of Light will see a whole range of new light installations and events at Mowbray Park every Thursday to Sunday, from Thursday, November 21 to Sunday, December 22.

Richard McCourt, who is stared in the Sunderland Empire's panto Peter Pan, and Santa helped launch the Reindeer Dash last December.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danieli Holdings, which operates the tent, has promised it will be bigger and better than last year.

The ice rink will return to Keel Square with a funfair in High Street West, Market Square and at Crowtree, while the Reindeer Dash run and the Business Shopping Night will return.

The city’s BID and Sunderland City Council have jointly created the programme, starting with the Christmas lights switch-on event to be held on Thursday, November 21.

The ice rink in Keel Square has proved popular for families in previous years.

Organisers hope the festivities will prove a huge boost for the city’s economy, bringing in visitors from across the region and beyond.

Sharon Appleby, head of business operations at Sunderland BID, believes that the packed programme will give retailers in the city the opportunity to make it a bumper Christmas.

“We know how many visitors went to the Festival of Light when it was at Roker Park and how many people came to the tipi last year,” she said.

“We hope that retailers will take advantage of this increased footfall in the city centre to benefit their businesses.”