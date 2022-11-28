Jill beat off competition from former health secretary Matt Hancock and Hollyoaks's Owen Warner to take the title.

She began her footballing journey at Boldon Girls team where she was coached by Paul Smith.

Paul said: "I always thought she would win. I know what Jill is like - she’s very likeable. I know when I went to Wembley when lionesses played the USA, I was talking to a lot of her teammates and she was very popular with the squad.

"She has got that sense of humour that I think people from the North have. I’m very proud of her achievements."

Paul is not normally a big fan of I'm a Celebrity, but has been sure to tune in this year to see how his former protege was getting on.

He added:"I don't really watch a lot of it but I’ve watched them all this time.”

Leading political figures from across the city have also praised Jill for her role as an ambassador for Sunderland, which has led to her being nominated for Freedom of the City.

Jill Scott celebrates after England's UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final victory over Germany

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “Congratulations and well done to Jill. I think we all recognise how once again she has shown her fortitude, good sense, patience, humour and resilience throughout the show.

“She’s most certainly a credit to Sunderland and on behalf of everyone we all wish her the very best. Jill’s a great ambassador for Sunderland and this is one of the many reasons she’s been nominated for a Freedom of the City.”

Councillor Julia Potts, who campaigned for the lioness to receive the accolade, added: “Everyone in Sunderland is so proud our very own Jill Scott has been crowned Queen of the Jungle. She has shown the very best of Sunderland to the whole nation.

Former Sunderland lass, Euro winner and now Queen of the Jungle, Jill Scott. Picture: Lifted Entertainment/ITV.

“I’m over the moon that Jill is in line to receive the Freedom of the City. It’s truly deserved, not only for her sporting prowess and being an outstanding role model for young people, but also for being such an amazing ambassador for Wearside.”

Sunderland Central MP, Julie Elliott, and Washington and Sunderland West MP, Sharon Hodgson, also congratulated Jill.

Julie said: “Huge congratulations to Jill. She’s a tremendous ambassador for Sunderland and has done the city proud.”

Sharon added: “Jill is a deserving Queen of the Jungle. She has been a real leader in the camp and has always put others before herself. Her resilience and positive attitude won the nation's heart and I know everyone across Sunderland will be proud of her.”

Jill Scott at the start of her jungle adventure with fellow camp-mates Picture: Lifted Entertainment/ITV Picture Desk.

Jill began her career with her home town club and this morning SAFC tweeted: “Congratulations Jill Scott, you’ve done the whole of Sunderland proud. Euro winner and now Queen of the Jungle. An amazing person.”

Fellow Lioness Beth Mead, who also played for Sunderland, tweeted: “I’m so proud of you Jill Scott, Queen of the Jungle.”

Her camp-mates hailed her as a worthy winner with Sue Cleaver, who plays Eileen Grimshaw in Coronation Street tweeting “congratulations to the simply brilliant Jill Scott. Massively well deserved”, while former BBC Radio One DJ, Chris Moyles, tweeted “well done Jill” followed by a heart emoji.

The Euro win capped off a glittering career in which Jill won four FA Cups, a Super League title and 161 England caps.

Queen of the Jungle, Jill Smith, pictured alongside former coach Paul Smith and his son Joe.