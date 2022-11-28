It’s the second time this year the recently retired 35-year-old from Fulwell has been crowned a champion after after coming on as a sub in this summer’s 2-1 European Championship final win over Germany.

Jill attended Monkwearmouth Academy between 1997 and 2002, and her former teacher Judith O’leary, said she is a “true inspiration” to the current pupils and the school are “extremely proud” of her achievements.

Judith said: “It’s unbelievable what Jill has achieved this year, first at the Euro’s and then in I’m a Celebrity. I’ve been blown away by what she’s done. But what you see is what you get with Jill and the whole nation saw just what a genuine person she is – something which was recognised by the other camp-mates.

"She comes back to visit the school and is always very humble and down-to-earth. On the show last night she said she couldn’t believe 12 million people had phoned in to vote – and she said that because she genuinely doesn’t appreciate how wonderful she is.”

Many of the endearing personality traits witnessed by viewers were seen first-hand by Judith.

She added: “She absolutely loved sport and always had a great sense of humour. She was very lively in lessons and had a big personality.”

Sunderland lass, Euro winner and now Queen of the Jungle, Jill Scott. Picture: Lifted Entertainment/ITV.

Jill’s nephew, Charlie Wilson, 14 also attends the school, and joined other members of his family at Stack in Seaburn where they were screening the jungle final.

Charlie said: “We are so proud of Jill and we’ve all been voting for her. How she responds and acts on the show is exactly like how I know her in real life. I’m going to be face-timing her tonight and telling her how proud I am of her. She’s a deserved winner.

"I’m looking forward to seeing her at Christmas.”

Jill is also an ambassador for the school’s football academy, and Millie Cairns, who has just signed for Sunderland AFC Women’s team, hopes to one day emulate her achievements.

Jill Scott at the start of her jungle adventure with fellow camp-mates Picture: Lifted Entertainment/ITV Picture Desk.

Millie, 16, said: “I’ve always looked up to Jill and seeing what she has achieved, and coming from our school, just makes you want to go on and achieve like she has.”

Gabriel Hutcheon, 15, added: “Jill’s story really inspires you and makes you feel that you can also do it. I voted for Jill and I’m so proud she was crowned Queen of the Jungle.”

Speaking to ITV This Morning (November 28), Jill said being crowned Queen of the Jungle “hasn’t sunk in yet” and suggested another Sunderland football legend who may be a good jungle camp-mate.

Jill Scott's former PE teacher, Judith O'leary.

She added: “It's a really weird feeling right now. I really did enjoy it. It was tough times but being on that cyclone challenge was like being a kid again.

"I felt like I threw myself at everything and tried to make the most of an incredible experience. Jordan Henderson would make a good camp-mate. He’s got a strong mindset, so let's put him in the jungle, but only once he’s retired.”