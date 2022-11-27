During Sunday’s (November 27) finale, the former England footballer, 35, beat Matt Hancock and Owen Warner to be crowned the queen of the jungle for 2022.

Speaking to hosts Anthony Mcpartlin and Declan Donnelly after being named the winner, Scott, a former Boldon Girls player, said: “I just can’t believe it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Honestly, I think I’m going to owe my grandma a lot of money for the 12 million votes she’s done.

“We were one big team, I don’t think there should be one winner, we couldn’t have got through it without all of us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hancock, 44, came third and was the first to leave jungle, followed by Hollyoaks actor Warner, 23, who came second.

During the final episode of the series, viewers also saw the three finalists undertake their final Bushtucker Trials to be in with a chance of winning a starter, main course and dessert of their choice, as well as drinks and treats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jill Scott has made Sunderland and the North East proud in this year's I'm a Celeb. Picture: Lifted Entertainment/ITV.

For the first time the celebrities were able to watch one another attempt to complete the challenges, with Scott taking on the first trial, Rat Race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warner was up next to take on Bushtucker Bonanza during which he won main courses for himself and his campmates after managing to eat a selection of five questionable dishes, including a fermented duck egg and a camel’s testicle.

Hancock took on the final trial, Flood Your Face, which saw the MP for West Suffolk submerge his head in a tank of water, while wearing a snorkel, for five minutes, while critters including eels, yabbies and water spiders were added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each minute earned him a star and with desserts of his campmates choosing.

After earning all the available stars, the trio were rewarded with their tailor-made three course meals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott opted for prawn cocktail to start, followed by a beef Sunday dinner with gravy and Yorkshire pudding and a cheese board for dessert.

She also had Coca-Cola for her drink, and chose a flat white coffee and bar of milk chocolate for her treat.

Advertisement Hide Ad