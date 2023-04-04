Hosted by Sunderland Parent Carer Forum (SPCF), Independence Day 2 offers fun activities for young people with SEND and their families, adaptive sports, dance, arts, crafts, face painting, a circus performer and more.

It follows the success of Independence Day 2022, when over 100 children and young adults attended the event, also held at the Beacon. The 2023 event will be attended by the Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Alison Smith.

Youngsters will get to meet SAFC mascot Samson and get up close to Harley-Davidson motorbikes.

There will be all types of activities at the event.

Independence Day is fully inclusive for all SEND young people, with a focus on wheelchair users. It gives an opportunity to speak informally with services that normally require referrals, or have long waiting lists.

The event also enables parents and carers to gather a wealth of information from a range of disability services and providers.

These include: Sunderland Wheelchair Services, Sunderland Assistive Tech Team, “Stars” SEND Youth Voice Group, Sunderland Carers Centre, Beach Access North East, Foundation of Light, Automotive Group, adaptive bikes and others.

A mobile changing space will be provided by Mobiloo.

Sam Ogle got up close to a Harley-Davidson at the 2022 Independence Day at the Beacon of Light.

SPCF is made up of parents of children and young SEND people. They work voluntarily with service providers, Sunderland City Council and care systems to make sure services for children with SEND are suitable and appropriate.

Paula Wooton, chair of SPCF said: “We are passionate that young people with SEND have equal opportunities in life, and especially to feel included and have fun.”

Delilah, 11, a manual chair user, said: “I’m so excited to spend the day with my friends. Don’t forget to invite other kids like me. I’ve met the the Lady Mayor before. We are best friends.”

Sam, 15, who relies on a power chair due to quadriplegic cerebral palsy, said: “I am 15 years old and this event in Sunderland is aimed at me. People like me in wheelchairs will be at the heart of the event, instead of always being on the edge or an afterthought.”

