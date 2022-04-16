The Sunderland Parent Carer Forum (SPCF) hosted the free event called Independence Day at the venue, which is home to Sunderland AFC’s charitable arm the Foundation of Light.

Groups on hand offering help and advice included Sunderland Wheelchair Services, Sunderland Assistive Tech Team, Stars SEND Youth Voice Group, Sunderland Carers Centre, Beach Access North East, the Foundation of Light, Automotive Group and more.

Organisers say over 100 children and young adults attended the event, which offered activities for young people with SEND and their families, including wheelchair skills, adaptive sports and dance, arts, crafts and a circus performer. There was even a wheelchair conga.

Sunderland mayor and mayoress Harry and Dorothy Trueman with organisers Paula Wooton and Mel Ogle, behind Delilah Huggins, 10 and Sam Ogle, 14.

Among those attending were the triple Paralympian gold medal winning discus thrower Stephen Miller, plus the Mayor and Mayoress of Sunderland, Harry and Dorothy Trueman with Sunderland AFC mascots Samson and Delilah.

Mel Ogle is a parent representative of SPCF. Her son Sam, 14, is a member of the Stars group, which is made up of people aged 11-25 with special needs and disabilities.

Mel said: “The purpose of the event was a fun and information day for children and young people and their families, with a focus on wheelchair users.

“The day was designed to be fully inclusive and accessible, with a range of activities and services.

There was all manner of activities at the SEND event.

“It was also an opportunity for services for SEND young people to meet with each other, in an attempt to improve communication and encourage working together to improve experiences for the young people that access the services.

“It was so successful we are planning another similar event in the future. It was really well attended. There was over a hundred children there with their families.

“Sam just loved it. He was made to feel very special and had no worries about issues like access or toilets. He was proud to be part of it.”

Another event has been organised by SPCF at Barnwell Academy’s Monument Centre on April 20, but every place is already taken with around 250 young people and their parents or carers due to attend.

Sam Ogle got to see a Harley Davidson close up