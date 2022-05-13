Stefan Gates to host ‘The Outrageous Gastronaut Food Stunt Show’ at Sunderland's Scrantastic food festival

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The TV presenter and author is set to host ‘The Outrageous Gastronaut Food Stunt Show’ on Saturday 28 and Sunday, May 29 at Sunderland City Council’s free Scrantastic Food Festival.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy food demonstrations by celebrity chefs which includes This Morning’s Phil Vickery, chef and TV presenter Rosemary Shrager and Great British Bake Off finalist Laura Adlington.

Award-winning TV presenter, author and live show presenter Stefan Gates will be showcasing an edible science spectacular and stunts to transform food and science at the Scrantastic Food Festival.

A food market on The Broadway will run from 10am until 5pm on Saturday and 10am until 4pm on Sunday, and will offer a variety of stalls from local traders to street food and specialty food and drinks.

Local businesses such as Fat Hippo, Acropolis Street Food and Twisted Chick will be serving up a feast across the weekend and local producers like Simply Cheescake, The Yolker and Weardale Cheese will also be on hand to offer fresh produce.

Additional stalls selling jewellery, candles, garden sculptures and dog treats will complete the appetising two-day offer.

Stefan’s stage shows headline many of the world’s biggest science festivals and now he will be bringing his edible scientific adventure to Houghton-le-Spring

Councillor Linda Williams, Portfolio Holder for Vibrant City at Sunderland City Council said: "There really is something for everybody at Scrantastic Food Festival this year, from fantastic cookery demonstrations to family fun and delicious local food, visitors will be well catered for.”

"Make sure you pay Scrantastic a visit on 28 and 29 May as this is an event not to be missed.”