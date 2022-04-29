Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors will be able to enjoy food demonstrations by celebrity chefs including This Morning’s Phil Vickery, chef and TV presenter Rosemary Shrager and Great British Bake Off finalist Laura Adlington at the Scrantastic food festival, which returns to Houghton-le-Spring on May 28 and 29.

The food market on The Broadway will run from 10am until 5pm on Saturday and 10am until 4pm on Sunday, and will offer a variety of stalls from local traders to street food and specialty food and drinks.

Local businesses such as Fat Hippo, Acropolis Street Food and Twisted Chick will be serving up a feast across the weekend and local producers like Simply Cheescake, The Yolker and Weardale Cheese will also be on hand to offer fresh produce.

This Morning’s Phil Vickery, chef and TV presenter Rosemary Shrager (bottom left) and Great British Bake Off finalist Laura Adlington (top left).

Additional stalls selling jewellery, candles, garden sculptures and dog treats will complete the appetising two-day offer.

It’s hoped that a mix of food demonstrations from local chefs and a programme of family entertainment will mean there will be something for everyone at Scrantastic.

Richard Murr, Director of Does Culture said: "We are excited to be working with Sunderland City Council and it's great to see Scrantastic food festival back in Houghton-le-Spring this year.

"The free programme of celebrity chefs looks fantastic and is set to be a great weekend of food and fun, and with an exciting programme of free entertainment already lined up it promises to be a fantastic weekend.”

Patrick Melia, Chief Executive of Sunderland City Council added: "We’re delighted to be bringing Scrantastic Food Festival back to Houghton-le-Spring next month.

"The line up of celebrity chefs, delicious food, fantastic local produce and programme of free family entertainment will truly offer something for everyone. Visitors will be well catered for with a wide variety of food including vegan options and tasty treats to take home too.

"Make sure you pay Scrantastic a visit on 28 and 29 May as this is an event not to be missed.”