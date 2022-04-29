Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Any potential new recruits interested in joining the Force have until 5pm on Friday, May 13, to submit their application.

Applications are open for those interested in joining Durham Constabulary through the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship (PCDA) and the Degree Holder Entry Programme (DHEP) schemes – which are part of the Government’s pledge to recruit 20,000 new officers.

Their time will be split between practical on-the-job training and classroom-based learning with students being paid from day one with a salary of £24,780, eventually rising to £41,130, and university fees will be paid for.

The DHEP is for applicants who already have a degree in any subject area and they will spend two years working as a frontline officer while working towards a graduate diploma in Professional Policing Practice.

A pre-join route is also available for those who have already completed the Professional Policing Degree, with entrants doing two years’ probation.

Anyone who has already passed a SEARCH/online assessment centre taken within any Home Office force in the last 24 months will go straight to interviews, which will take place in June and July – with successful candidates joining the Force from October.

Durham Constabulary Chief Constable, Jo Farrell, has outlined what the Force is looking for in possible new recruits.

She said: “We are looking for motivated individuals to join our high-performing force.

“Policing is a challenging role and we would like to hear from all sections of the community.

“Successful candidates will join the force from October 2022, and during your time as a probationer, you will see all operational aspects of the force and receive full support. We are looking for people who can make a difference.”

Joy Allen, Durham Police and Crime Commissioner, added: “This is part of my Police and Crime Plan to put more officers on the streets.

“It is what the public want. I am keen to ensure that the force recruits the best people because the public deserve the best.”