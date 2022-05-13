Seaburn and Roker beaches named among the best in the country in 2022 Blue Flag awards

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seaburn and Roker were both named as winners of the Seaside Award by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.

And the pair made it a double whammy, once again handed Blue Flags, marking them out for their for their excellent water quality, cleanliness and attempts to constantly improve visitor amenities.

The Blue Flag awards, now in their 35th year, are issued by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy and act as ‘a quality mark so visitors can be sure the beaches boast top-notch facilities and meet the highest environmental standards’.

The sea from Roker Beach, Sunderland

Linda Williams, Sunderland City Council’s cabinet member for Vibrant City, said: "It is fantastic to see Sunderland’s beautiful beaches once again awarded the prestigious Blue Flag and Seaside Award.

"Flying these flags at Roker and Seaburn shows everyone who visits that our seafront has excellent quality bathing water and first-class facilities.

"We're very lucky to have fantastic beaches with beautiful, clean water to swim and bathe in, and this national recognition is testament to the hard work of everyone involved in keeping our beaches clean, tidy and well-maintained.”

The view from Seaburn Beach, Sunderland

Seaburn and Roker were among seven beaches in the North East, and 80 across the UK, to receive the international Blue Flag award, including Whitley Bay and Sandhaven Beach, in South Shields – which has regained its title after losing it in 2019.

The two Sunderland beaches were also two of just 57 beaches nationally to win both a Blue Flag and a Seaside Awards.

Allison Ogden-Newton, chief executive at Keep Britain Tidy, said: “The success of these beaches in reaching the very high standards demanded is testament to all those who have worked so hard to protect and improve our blue spaces – from beach managers and volunteers to local residents and businesses.

"The huge commitment needed to maintain marvellous beaches worthy of these awards cannot be underestimated.

Seaburn has retained it Blue Flag award