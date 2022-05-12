Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland hasn’t had a Burger King, and its famous Whoppers, since the city centre branch closed as the old site makes way for the new railway station.

However, the burger chain is back and they’re recruiting.

Applications are open for managerial positions, ahead of a new branch opening at Salterfen Park, the new business park being built at the junction of Ryhope Road and Salterfen Road.

Burger King is returning to Sunderland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four managerial roles are being created for the restaurant, with a senior restaurant assistant manager position, two restaurant assistant manager positions, and a restaurant shift manager position currently accepting applications.

Burger King is also recruiting around 30 restaurant ‘crew members’, spanning both front of house and kitchen roles, and applications for these will open at a later date.

Those who are successful in joining the team will enjoy a variety of staff perks; from flexible hours and free meals at work, to 50% off food and drink for friends and family.

Jeremy Wright, people director of Burger King UK, said: “During what has been a very challenging few years for many businesses, we are delighted to be creating new job and career opportunities in the area, and look forward to welcoming 34 new starters into the Burger King family, at our new Sunderland restaurant.

The new restaurant and Drive-thru will create 34 new jobs

“We continue to be bold and ambitious in our growth plans across both locations and job opportunities.”

Alisa3 Developments Ltd lodged a bid to transform vacant land on the former Salterfen Industrial Estate in the Ryhope ward, with city councillors backing plans in 2020.

However, the plans were not without controversy, with several letters raising concerns about litter, traffic, highway safety, potential noise and the devaluation of nearby properties.

Council planners, recommending the retail proposals for approval, said the venture would regenerate a vacant parcel of land at a "prominent junction within the city".

One of the drive-thru lanes was also widened following concerns about queuing traffic spilling out onto the highway at peak times.