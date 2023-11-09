Lance Corporal Chris Roney died at the age of just 23 following a battle with the Taliban.

The teenage son of a soldier who died in battle while serving in Afghanistan said he felt “really proud” after seeing for the first time a mural tribute to his dad on the side of The Times Inn pub.

William Roney, 14, was just five months old when his dad, Lance Corporal Chris Roney, tragically lost his life following a battle with the Taliban in Helmand Province.

William Roney, 14, after seeing the mural tribute to his father, Chris Roney, for the first time.

Chris, who was 23 at the time and serving with the 3rd Battalion The Rifles, was injured on December 21, 2009, and plans were made to evacuate him by helicopter to Brize Norton RAF base for him to receive emergency medical treatment.

However, Chris sadly died from his injuries and his family were informed of the news all military families dread on December 22.

Recalling that fateful day, Chris’s mother-in-law and William’s grandmother, Anne Solomon, said: “We were told Chris had been injured on the 21st, but I remember getting a call from my daughter Lorna the next day and she said there was an army welfare officer parked outside.

“We weren’t sure whether the fact they had been sat there for a while was a good or bad sign but the officer did then knock on Lorna’s door to inform her that Chris had died.

“All of us were completely devastated and constantly crying. William came to stay with me for a period as Lorna was just so emotional.”

The couple had recently married and on July 10, 2009, had welcomed baby William into the world.

Anne, 57, added: “The week before he died, Chris had been home and had given Lorna and William their Christmas presents as he knew he was going back out to Afghanistan.

“As he left, we all said we would see him at the end of his tour.”

Chris Roney with son William as a baby.

Tragically Chris never returned, leaving behind wife Lorna and son William, who was just five months old at the time.

Every Remembrance Sunday the family go to Chris’s grave in Southwick Cemetery and hold their own memorial service.

It was a conversation between Anne and The Times Inn landlord, Steve Lawson, which led to the creation of the mural memorial in honour of Chris.

Steve, 49, said: “I’ve always had a big thing about Armistice Day and have kept all my grandfather’s medals.

“I got talking to Anne during a dominoes game and she told me all about Chris’s story. We have a number of murals on the pub wall and I suggested using a space on the wall as tribute to Chris.”

William Roney with The Times Inn landlord Steve Lawson.

Steve contacted Veterans in Crisis Sunderland and volunteers from the charity visited the pub last week to create the tribute. The pub already displayed an image of two ‘forgotten soldiers’ which have now been joined by the image of a saluting soldier alongside the name ‘Lance Corporal Christopher Roney, 1986 - 2009’ and his army number.

Yesterday (November 9), William, now 14, went to see the tribute to his dad for the first time.

The Castle View Academy pupil said: “I sometimes do think what life would have been like for me if my dad was still here. But I’m really proud of my dad who died fighting for his country.

“It’s amazing to see the mural and I just feel really proud of him. They have done an amazing job with the tribute.”

William’s mother and Chris’s wife Lorna, 35, has also been to the pub to see the tribute.

She said: “I’m so proud of Chris who was a real hero. I think the mural is a lovely way to remember Chris and seeing it made me feel very proud.”

With Armistice Day due to take place on Saturday November 11 followed by Remembrance Sunday, William stressed the importance of remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

He said: “I think it’s important to remember the sacrifices people like my dad made to help others.”