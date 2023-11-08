Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland will pay its respects to the nation's fallen this weekend.

Personnel and veterans from across the city will join the Mayor of Sunderland, Coun Dorothy Trueman at the annual Remembrance Parade and Service at the War Memorial in Burdon Road this Sunday, November 12.

The parade will set off from the top of Burdon Road at 10.35am, led by The Royal Signals Northern Band and the Bearpark and Esh Colliery Band.

The 4th Regiment Royal Artillery and 3 Rifles are among the regiments taking part.

As in previous years, 4th Regiment will also be providing two field guns which will be fired from the terrace in Mowbray Park to signal the start of the two-minute silence at 11 am.

Sunderland will pay its respects this weekend

This will be followed by the annual wreath laying around the war memorial and on the memorial wall.

The wall was built with funds raised by the charity Brothers in Arms to provide a permanent tribute to those who have lost their lives in active service since the end of World War Two.

The parade will end in a march past of veterans and serving members of Her Majesty's Forces.

The salute will be taken by Deputy Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Tearney, DL, ACF, Lieutenant Colonel Harry Waller RA and the Mayor from the steps of Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens in Borough Road.

Coun Trueman said: "Remembrance Sunday is an important opportunity for the whole city to come together to pay tribute to those who fought in conflicts past and present and all those who have given up their lives for their country.

"Remembrance Day is also about honouring the servicemen and women of today and letting them know how much we value everything they do to keep us safe and the sacrifices that they make on our behalf.

"Many other communities across our city also hold their own local Remembrance services and parades which people might also want to consider going to." Anyone thinking of coming along to the service at the war memorial in Burdon Road is advised to dress warmly and be in place by 10.15am.

Parking is available within the city centre. Further details can be found at: www.sunderland.gov.uk/car-parks

Please be aware that due to the development of the former Civic Centre site, the Civic Centre Car Park no longer exists.

Two public viewing screens, one on Borough Road and the other on Burdon Road, will provide good views of both the service and the parade.

Access to the disabled platform next to the War Memorial is available from 9.30am.

Anyone wishing to attend is asked yo be in place by 10.15am

Burdon Road and Park Road will both be closed from 9am until approximately 2pm.

The service and parade will be live-streamed on the Sunderland, UK Facebook page for those who prefer to watch it from home.

Remembrance Services are also being held in Easington Lane, Fencehouses, Houghton, Ryhope, Silksworth, South Hylton, Fatfield in Washington and Washington Village and people may prefer to attend a local service rather than the one in the city centre.

Armistice Day will be commemorated in Sunderland with a two-minute silence at 11am on Saturday, November 11 to mark the Armistice that ended the First World War. The start of the silence will be signalled by maroons fired from Mowbray Park.

The City Council has also arranged for poppies to be projected onto the rear of Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens on Remembrance Sunday.