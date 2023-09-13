Watch more videos on Shots!

The former Sunderland AFC chairman will join guests for the talk-in, hosted by BBC sports commentator Guy Mowbray.

Sir Bob will share stories from his life, including his 20 at years the club and discuss his fascinating autobiography, I’d Do It All Again, the day before its official released.

Admission tickets are £5, with guests receiving a welcome drink upon arrival and the opportunity to buy a copy of the book ahead of its release date.

On the night, guests can redeem the £5 ticket price against purchase of the book, which normally retails at £20. There will also be the chance to have copies signed. The event is on Wednesday, October 11. Doors open 6.30pm.

The hardback tells of humble beginnings in Consett, to becoming a kitchen magnate as well as chairman and majority shareholder of one of England’s greatest football clubs.

Sir Bob, now 77, was the driving force behind the construction of the club’s magnificent Stadium of Light, which opened in 1997.

All proceeds from all book sales and associated donations go to Foundation of Light, Sunderland AFC’s official charity, supporting their Heart on Your Sleeve campaign, which aims to bring supporters together to live happier and healthier lives.

Recent studies show that health inequalities in the UK are worsening, with the gap between the North East and the South of England widening. People in communities across our region are living shorter lives; spending much of them in poor health.

Foundation of Light works with up to 20,000 young people and families every year and aim to tackle these issues, encouraging parents and grandparents to stay both physically and mentally active to inspire the next generation to do the same.

Through various initiatives and programmes and links with SAFC, the Foundation gives families the opportunity to access sports and fitness sessions, mental health resources and experience the facilities at the Beacon of Light community hub.

I’d Do It All Again will be sold online at www.sirbobmurraybook.com and available to buy in-person from October 12 at the Beacon of Light and SAFC stores. All proceeds from sales go to the Foundation of Light.