See the moment bikers escort Sunderland dad David Steel's coffin to give him the best send off

David Steel, of Ford Estate, sadly passed away on Sunday, July 28, four days after he was involved in a crash on Front Road.

He was riding a motorcycle that was involved in a collision with a car shortly before 5pm on Wednesday, July 24. He was taken to hospital and put in an induced coma but later died from his injuries.

His funeral took place at The Good Shepherd Church in Sunderland on Friday, August 23 at 10am and following the family appeal in the Echo, Sammy Jo received plenty of emails and lots of local motorcyclists offered to give David his final ride.

Motorcyclists turned out to give David Steele an amazing send off

His family were hoping to give him a send off that represents his passion and David was known to love the outdoors and motorcycling.

David’s wife, Diane Steel, and his son and stepdaughters Kyle, Sammy Jo and Shannon Giles want to thank every biker who turned up. Sammy Jo said: “It has really touched all our hearts how the community and bikers from near and afar took time out of there day to come and show us all support.

“They were so respectful. They came over and introduced themselves and made sure the road was blocked off. They gave him the best send off we could have hoped for.”

“You will never know how grateful we truly are. You all made his day very special to us and for that we now have lovely memories from the day. Everyone was very respectful and supportive. We are just sorry we never got to thank you all individually on the day.”

The late David Steel with his wife Diane.

This great community support follows the constant support that the family have received since David’s passing.

In a statement, his family said: “We have been inundated with messages since this devastating incident, which we are incredibly grateful for. Thank you to everybody who has been in touch.”

Many bikers were more than happy to escort David Steel