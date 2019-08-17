Family appeal for motorbike escort to give Sunderland motorcyclist David Steel 'that final ride he deserves'

The late David Steel with his wife Diane.

David Steel, 50, of Ford Estate, passed away on Sunday, July 28, four days after he was involved in a crash on Front Road.

He was riding a motorcycle that was involved in a collision with a car shortly before 5pm on Wednesday, July 24.

He was taken to hospital and put in an induced coma but later died from his injuries.

His family including his beloved wife, Diane Steel, his step-daughters, Sammy Jo and Shannon Giles, and his son, Kyle are now hoping to give him a send off that represents his passion.

In a statement, his family said: “We have been inundated with messages since this devastating incident, which we are incredibly grateful for. Thank you to everybody who has been in touch.”

Sammy Jo said: “He was very happy and generous. He was a joker and was very passionate about motorbikes and his family.

“He spent a lot of time with his wife and his three grandsons and he was an outdoorsy person who loved to be out and about or in the garden.

“We would like to see if any bike clubs or motorcyclists could come together to escort him from the family home. We’re not being particular about any kind of biker. Anyone could help.

“He is going to be in a trike, not a hearse, and we want to see if anyone would come forward to give him that final ride that he deserves.

“We just want to give him the best send off we can and I think he would have loved to go out that way.”

His funeral, for family and friends, is to take place at The Good Shepherd Church in Sunderland on Friday, August 23 at 10am. An interment will follow at the Bishopwearmouth Cemetery. Donations can be given to ICCU Sunderland Royal Hospital.