On Saturday (July 23), the event hit the back of the net for the sixth time on since it was first held in 2016.

The annual gathering honours the six-year-old Black Cats fan who died in July 2017, as well as raising money for the charity named after him, and has only missed one year since it was established – 2020, when it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the cup took place at Sunderland LGV Park in Beechbrooke, Ryhope, and was hosted by Sunderland RCA, Orchard Care Homes and Lowery's Lads.

Lowery's Lads took on Brad's Boysin the latest edition of the the Bradley Lowery Cup at the Sunderland RCA ground.

“I think I speak not just for ourselves but for everyone else too that the fight shown by Bradley inspired not just us and people in Sunderland, but also people across the footballing world,” said Jack Murray, 26, one of the event's organisers.

"If he can show that, it’s only right that we step up the fight against cancer too.”

A late injury saw Jack, a retail worker by trade, pick up the goalkeeper’s gloves for the day’s flagship fixture of Lowery’s Lads Vs Brad’s Boys, which was eventually won 7-3 by the boys - although Jack insisted it was a “great game for the neutral”.

Organisers predict the event will have raised about £2,000 for the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

It was also another successful day for the organisers, who predicted the final fundraising total would be about £2,000 or higher.

As well as the senior tie, matches were also contested by Sunderland RCA under 7s, 8s, 9s and 10s youth sides.

There was also entertainment for the less sporty in the form of a bouncy slide, food and drink stalls and a party.

Jack added: “We’ve been running this for the last six years, since we found out Bradley had relapsed, and it’s our way of keeping his legacy alive.

"It’s just a group of lads who have been friends for years, people of all abilities and ages, joining together for the same cause and fighting under the same banner.”

Last year’s event was dedicated to Oliver Maw who was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma in February 2021.