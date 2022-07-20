Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2022 edition of the Bradley Lowery Cup takes place this Saturday, July 23, in honour of the late youngster.

Blackhall Colliery Black Cat fan Bradley touched the hearts of the nation with his battle against neuroblastoma, which claimed his life in July 2017. But the six-year-old’s legacy lives on in the countless fundraising he’s inspired.

One of them is the annual cup, which raises thousands of pounds for good causes in Bradley’s name.

Lowery's Lads vs Josie's Giants in annual Bradley Lowery Cup in 2019. Picture by Tom Banks

Organiser Jack Murray said: “It's very much in the same modus operandi as previous years. We're two teams of mates who've been raising money under the Lowery's Lads name since 2016. We've raised more than £15,000 since starting, and we aim to raise a minimum of £2,000 each event we host."

This Saturday’s Bradley Lowery Cup is hosted by Sunderland RCA, Orchard Care Homes and Lowery's Lads and takes place at Sunderland LGV Park in Beechbrooke, Ryhope.

It starts from 12noon with matches by Sunderland RCA under 7s vs under 8s, followed by under 9s vs under 10s.

From 2.30pm Lowery’s Lads will take on Brad’s Boys, with an after party from 4pm.

Organiser Jack Murray.

As well as the football, there is set to be a bouncy slide, penalty shootout, food and drink, stalls and a raffle.

Jack added: “Seeing our events go from strength to strength since 2016 in the torrential rain in Fence Houses is nothing short of amazing. Year on year, we are amazed as a group as to how the community rally round us and help us to keep Bradley's legacy burning and. for that reason, we will continue to raise money in his name in the fight against childhood cancer.”

Player Karl Watson said: “I knew how much Sunderland meant to Bradley, so to have this kind of annual event running in his name and having it based in Sunderland, I know he would be proud to see 30 plus normal lads playing in his honour.”

Bradley Lowery

Entry on the day is free, with a donation on entry welcome.

Alternatively, you can donate to the cause at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/blc22