Annual Bradley Lowery Cup set to be held in honour of six-year-old Oliver Maw who is battling stage four neuroblastoma

Set up by Black Cats fans Jack Murray and Andy McCracken, the Bradley Lowery Cup honours the six-year-old who sadly passed away in July 2017 and raises money for his namesake charity, the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

The pair, who also created the “one Bradley Lowery” chant, are dedicating this year’s event, which will take place on Saturday, August 14, to Oliver Maw, who was sadly diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma in February.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver with brothers Owen (left) and Oscar (right).

Jack, from Thorney Close, has told the Echo about how tomorrow’s match will not only honour Bradley, but Oliver as well.

The 25-year-old retail worker said: “We want to keep Bradley’s legacy going so as soon as we heard about Covid restrictions easing, we put a call out for players as it couldn't go ahead last year.

"As we were putting plans in place I heard about Oliver, who is another child from the same area, who is the same age as Bradley and battling the same illness, it was just a no-brainer to do something for him.

Six-year-old Oliver Maw was sadly diagnosed with neuroblastoma in February.

"We got the green light through the Bradley Lowery Foundation and a target of raising £2,000 has been set and we are well on our way to hitting.”

Oliver’s aunt, Joanne Maw, provided an update on the youngster’s condition earlier this month, saying: “So far so good for Oliver’s treatment, it is going well at the moment and he is out of hospital ahead of his operation at the end of September to have the tumour removed.

"Oliver’s hair is starting to grow back and he is just so happy at the moment, all of the boys are happy and they are back fighting each other like normal brothers do.”

The match will kick off at 3pm at the Silksworth Sports Complex, with entry free to members of the public however donations are encouraged.

Jack Murray (left) with Bradley Lowery and Andy McCracken - the duo who came up with the "one Bradley Lowery" chant.

Sweet treats will also be available for any families to come along with their children.

You can donate to the 2021 Bradley Lowery Cup in aid of Oliver’s Fight by clicking here.