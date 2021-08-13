Investigation launched after school children find a cat snared in a trap in a Sunderland park

School children had been taking part in a litter pick in Barley Mow Park, on Ryhope Road, when they came across the severely injured male cat in some undergrowth.

The wire was so tight around the cat’s body that it had constricted his abdomen to around two inches wide.

The cat had to be unfortunately put to sleep following the incident.

As Helen tried to cut the cat free, she could see the trap has caused a large, deep open wound on each side of the cat’s body which were filled with maggots and the underside of his body had also been cut.

Upon being freed, he was rushed to a nearby vets but the severity of his wounds meant that a decision was made to put him to sleep to end his suffering.

Following the incident, the vet estimated that the cat had most likely suffered for about a week in the snare.

Helen said: “It was one of the most appalling things I have had to deal with.

The RSPCA are now searching for those responsible for setting the trap.

“The wounds were deep and maggots had made their way into his flesh.

“To think he had been in this predicament for a week - obviously unable to drink or eat - and in such a suffering state is so upsetting.

“I am so grateful to the schoolchildren who found him as it must have been very distressing for them. But it was very lucky they came across him because he was in such a remote spot where no-one goes in some undergrowth that he would have been left alone to suffer a lingering death.”

The RSPCA are now appealing for information to find those responsible for setting the snare, which due to its size, they believe may have been set up to catch rabbits.

Helen added: “I am disgusted that someone has set a trap like this and have been in contact with the local council who maintain the park - and they are equally appalled.

“I just can’t understand why anyone would want to set a trap like this and am keen to find the person responsible."

The Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Claire Rowntree, has urged anyone with information to come forward and share it with the RSPCA.

Cllr Rowntree commented: “This was a sick and appalling attack on a defenceless animal in a popular city park.

“I would urge anyone with any information which might help bring the person behind this to justice to contact the RSPCA.”

Anyone with information about the person who set the trap should contact the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018.