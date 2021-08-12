Remembrance service to be held in Mowbray Park for Sunderland war hero Len Gibson

The 25-mile memorial walk is to be held by cancer charity Daft as a Brush on VJ Day (Sunday, August 15) and will begin at 7am at the Cenotaph in Newcastle and will end 24.5 miles later at the Cenotaph in Sunderland.

The route will take walkers through Jarrow, South Shields, and Whitburn before finishing at the Sunderland Cenotaph at Mowbray Park, at around 5pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A service of remembrance will be held in Mowbray Park in honour of war hero Len Gibson.

A bugler will sound ‘The Last Post’ before the Mayor says a few words and then a remembrance service will be conducted by Rev. Juliet Stephenson in memory of Len and all those who never returned from the Far Eastern War.

The event is being held for friends and relatives of Len and all Far East prisoners of war with members of the public also invited to take part.

Ahead of the walk, Daft as a Brush founder Brian Burnie said: "The last time I was on the Millennium Bridge was at the end of my 7,000 miles walk along the coastal path of Great Britain and Ireland on Wednesday, 23 September 2020.

Len sadly passed away before the relaunch of his book, A Wearside Lad in World War II.

"Len Gibson, albeit he was "only" 100 years of age at that time, walked with me the last half-mile to the finishing line on the Newcastle side of the bridge.

"It was raining and to keep our spirits up, Len and I and all the walkers sang 'This Old Man'. I have so many happy memories of Len."

During his time as a prisoner of war, Len was forced to work on the Mergui Road building the 'Death Railway' in Burma after he was captured following the fall of Singapore in 1942.

Len Gibson with his sister Ena Gardner at his belated birthday celebration in Herrington Park in May.

He remained as a prisoner until liberation in 1945 and during his time in captivity, he would entertain his fellow prisoners with music.

Speaking at a belated birthday celebration in May, Len reflected on his life by saying: "When I was a prisoner of war on the Mergui Road there was a time when I thought it was so bad I was in hell.

"So I have experienced hell, and to be here today is heaven. I think what has kept me going all these years is a British spirit and I love music.

"Music helped me during my prisoner of war times and has helped me ever since. I am probably the luckiest man in the world and I really think that.

"I am so lucky and I have such lovely family and friends and I am at peace with the world."