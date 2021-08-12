Remembrance service to be held in Mowbray Park for Sunderland war hero Len Gibson
A North East cancer charity is set to hold a memorial walk from Newcastle to Sunderland for war hero Len Gibson who died aged 101.
The 25-mile memorial walk is to be held by cancer charity Daft as a Brush on VJ Day (Sunday, August 15) and will begin at 7am at the Cenotaph in Newcastle and will end 24.5 miles later at the Cenotaph in Sunderland.
The great grandfather sadly passed away on July 31, aged 101 – just days before the launch of his book, A Wearside Lad in World War II which detailed his memoirs and all proceeds are set to go to Daft as a Brush.
The route will take walkers through Jarrow, South Shields, and Whitburn before finishing at the Sunderland Cenotaph at Mowbray Park, at around 5pm.
Upon reaching the park, the Deputy Lieutenant of Tyne & Wear, Major Eric Ingram, MBE,DL, the Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Henry Trueman, Standard Bearers and guests all set to greet the walkers.
A bugler will sound ‘The Last Post’ before the Mayor says a few words and then a remembrance service will be conducted by Rev. Juliet Stephenson in memory of Len and all those who never returned from the Far Eastern War.
The event is being held for friends and relatives of Len and all Far East prisoners of war with members of the public also invited to take part.
Ahead of the walk, Daft as a Brush founder Brian Burnie said: "The last time I was on the Millennium Bridge was at the end of my 7,000 miles walk along the coastal path of Great Britain and Ireland on Wednesday, 23 September 2020.
"Len Gibson, albeit he was "only" 100 years of age at that time, walked with me the last half-mile to the finishing line on the Newcastle side of the bridge.
"It was raining and to keep our spirits up, Len and I and all the walkers sang 'This Old Man'. I have so many happy memories of Len."
During his time as a prisoner of war, Len was forced to work on the Mergui Road building the 'Death Railway' in Burma after he was captured following the fall of Singapore in 1942.
He remained as a prisoner until liberation in 1945 and during his time in captivity, he would entertain his fellow prisoners with music.
Speaking at a belated birthday celebration in May, Len reflected on his life by saying: "When I was a prisoner of war on the Mergui Road there was a time when I thought it was so bad I was in hell.
"So I have experienced hell, and to be here today is heaven. I think what has kept me going all these years is a British spirit and I love music.
"Music helped me during my prisoner of war times and has helped me ever since. I am probably the luckiest man in the world and I really think that.
"I am so lucky and I have such lovely family and friends and I am at peace with the world."