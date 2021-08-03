Len Gibson, pictured with his book, with a revised version to help raise funds for Daft as a Brush, which will host the launch party planned ahead of his death in tribute to the 101-year-old.

The 101-year-old, from West Herrington, died in hospital on Saturday – just two days before the release of a memoir about his life, which will raise funds for the Daft as a Brush cancer charity.

Len was was one of the last survivors of the infamous Burma Death Railway and endured over two years of forced labour, physical cruelty, malnutrition, scorpion bites, typhus and malaria as a prisoner of war.

Today, August 3 his book A Wearside Lad in WWII has been launched about his extraordinary life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Len Gibson.

A minute silence was held in memory of Len at the Brush House in Gosforth and guest speakers including Brian Burnie, the founder of Daft as a Brush, Mayor of Sunderland Cllr Henry Trueman and Northumbria Police Chief Constable Winton Keenen spoke at the event.

Brian Burnie paid tribute to Len and announced that he will be doing a sky dive in memory of him to raise money for the charity.

Freda Elstob, 82, a neighbour of Len’s in West Herrington said: “He was a lovely man and he remembered names and songs and poetry from years ago – his stories were fascinating and he would always tell them in a funny way.

Left to right: Mayor of Sunderland Harry Truman, Tyne and Wear Deputy Lieutenant Major Eric Ingram MBE, Daft as a Brush founder Brian Bernie, Northumbria Police Chief Constable Winton Keenen and Mayor of Newcastle Habib Rahman at Len Gibson's book launch in Gosforth.

"Len had a fantastic life and has always been a bit of a flirt with the ladies, he was loved by so many and will be sorely missed.”

In 1942 Len was with the 125 Anti-Tank Regiment Royal Artillery when the ship taking them to the Far East conflict was bombed by Japanese planes.

Len was rescued from the ocean but after making it to shore, was forced to work on the infamous Mergui Road building the "Death Railway" in Burma (now Myanmar) until liberation in 1945.

The Mayor of Sunderland Cllr Harry Trueman also paid tribute to Len, saying: “Every town and city needs an ambassador and I think we had the best, he was everything.

Daft as a Brush founder Brian Bernie holding Len Gibson's new book which launches today.

"He’s a fantastic ambassador for Sunderland and even after sadly passing away, he still is – He was so enthusiastic and will greatly missed.”

Len’s book will be available online (at £12 plus postage) from www.DaftasaBrush.org.uk or by phone on 0191 28 55 999.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.