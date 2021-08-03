Could Sunderland super gran Doreen Fowler lay claim to a unique SAFC crown

And the latest entry in our unique challenge – to find the oldest fan still alive to see Sunderland at the top of English football – has a very special reason to love SAFC.

After all, her grandson Michael Gray – who described Doreen as ‘100 percent his biggest fan’ – remains a club legend who played for Sunderland for 12 years, captained the team and scored 16 goals.

Doreen, 92, started going to Roker Park when she was seven years old and ‘lived in Beatrice Street just near Roker Park’, she said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland super fan Doreen Fowler who is still a season ticket holder at 92 years old.

"My friend and I used to walk around the ground waiting for the last 10 minutes when some fans started leaving and the doorman let me go in. Lots of the doormen would then see me, a young seven year old, and they would say I’ll let you in before the last 10 minutes.“I am still a season ticket holder and had renewed my season ticket before all this Covid trouble had started.”

Her North East footballing history is a big part of her family life.

"Football is in my family, my grandson is Michael Gray who played for Sunderland, and was also team captain. My great grandson Jordan Richardson plays for Farsley Celtic and several more of my great grandsons play football for local teams, one of them at quite a high level.“Ex footballers Jacky Milburn, Bobby and Jackie Charlton’s parents were cousins of my grandfather, so as you see football has always been in my blood.”

Doreen used to work in Binns before giving up her job to care for an elderly relative.

Doreen with her grandson, former Sunderland star Michael Gray.

She still lives in Sunderland, in the same house for 70 years, and was married to her beloved husband, the late John Fowler. Many members of the family are also avid Black Cats fans.

Doreen has four children, nine grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Our search for the oldest fan still alive to see Sunderland at the top of English football began in April.

Doreen pictured with former Sunderland manager Mick McCarthy.

But other fans soon put themselves in the frame as well.

Joe Smith, 86, remembered watching The Lads before the Second World War.

Michael Gray in action for Sunderland in 2001.

Harry Harle, 87, remembered the days of Jonny Mapson, Len Duns, Jack Stelling and more.

And then came Les Allen, 92, who recalled watching games aged seven back in 1936 when Sunderland were crowned English champions.

But now Doreen is in contention and we would love to hear from other fans who may hold the unique SAFC claim.

Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

Doreen and her late husband John Fowler.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.