Could Sunderland super gran Doreen Fowler lay claim to a unique SAFC crown
Avid Sunderland fan Doreen Fowler has an 85-year record of watching The Lads.
And the latest entry in our unique challenge – to find the oldest fan still alive to see Sunderland at the top of English football – has a very special reason to love SAFC.
After all, her grandson Michael Gray – who described Doreen as ‘100 percent his biggest fan’ – remains a club legend who played for Sunderland for 12 years, captained the team and scored 16 goals.
Doreen, 92, started going to Roker Park when she was seven years old and ‘lived in Beatrice Street just near Roker Park’, she said.
"My friend and I used to walk around the ground waiting for the last 10 minutes when some fans started leaving and the doorman let me go in. Lots of the doormen would then see me, a young seven year old, and they would say I’ll let you in before the last 10 minutes.“I am still a season ticket holder and had renewed my season ticket before all this Covid trouble had started.”
Her North East footballing history is a big part of her family life.
"Football is in my family, my grandson is Michael Gray who played for Sunderland, and was also team captain. My great grandson Jordan Richardson plays for Farsley Celtic and several more of my great grandsons play football for local teams, one of them at quite a high level.“Ex footballers Jacky Milburn, Bobby and Jackie Charlton’s parents were cousins of my grandfather, so as you see football has always been in my blood.”
Doreen used to work in Binns before giving up her job to care for an elderly relative.
She still lives in Sunderland, in the same house for 70 years, and was married to her beloved husband, the late John Fowler. Many members of the family are also avid Black Cats fans.
Doreen has four children, nine grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Our search for the oldest fan still alive to see Sunderland at the top of English football began in April.
But other fans soon put themselves in the frame as well.
Jack Taylor, 82, first started going to Sunderland games when he was nine years old in 1948, the year the Black Cats signed Len Shackleton.
Joe Smith, 86, remembered watching The Lads before the Second World War.
Joe’s daughter Jan Callaghan told us: “He remembers watching games during the war when the Roker End was closed due to damage. "
Harry Harle, 87, remembered the days of Jonny Mapson, Len Duns, Jack Stelling and more.
And then came Les Allen, 92, who recalled watching games aged seven back in 1936 when Sunderland were crowned English champions.
Les, who was born in the Howard Arms in Roker Avenue, used to go to games with his father and some of the customers from the pub.
But now Doreen is in contention and we would love to hear from other fans who may hold the unique SAFC claim.
Tell us more by emailing [email protected]