Two men charged following an alleged robbery in Sunderland city centre which left three people injured

Officers were called to Vine Place on Tuesday evening (August 10), after receiving reports that two men and a woman had been injured and their money stolen.

The force has now confirmed that two men, aged 30 and 33 are set to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, August 12).

A police cordon remained in place outside Panda Oriental Buffet restaurant on Wednesday, August 11.

On Wednesday, August 11, a cordon remained in place along a stretch of Holmeside outside the Panda buffet restaurant, close to the scene of the initial report as investigations into the incident continued.

It has been confirmed that the none of the victims were seriously injured as a result of the incident.

Speaking after the incident, a Northumbria Police spokesperson told the Echo: “We can confirm we are investigating reports of a dispute on Vine Place on Tuesday.

"It was reported that a group of people had been involved in a dispute at around 8pm during which two men and a woman were allegedly assaulted and had small quantities of money stolen from them.

"Officers attended the scene and two men – aged 33 and 30 – were arrested. They remain in custody at this time.

"None of the victims have been seriously injured and this is being treated as an isolated incident.”